Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or important decisions from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. EDT today (9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. PDT). After that, the Moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius .

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Today you will enjoy the company of friends as well as groups, clubs and organizations. Despite the fact that your strong focus is on home and family at the moment, you are nevertheless eager to socialize with others. Tonight: Home.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Today you are high-viz, whether you are aware of this or not. In fact, some people might know personal details about your private life. Nevertheless, with lucky Jupiter in your sign now, you have divine protection. Enjoy warm bonds with others. People are friendly today. Tonight: Conversations.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Sudden changes and last-minute detours will make this an exciting day. Meanwhile, you will also enjoy warm relations with daily contacts, siblings and relatives. You will appreciate the beauty of your daily surroundings. Tonight: Explore!

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

This is a great day to schmooze with others, which is why you will be up for a good time! You will find it easy to be charming and diplomatic with everyone, especially because you might be surprised at how popular you are. Meanwhile, take note: This is a good day to buy wardrobe items for yourself. Tonight: Check your finances.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Although you still have this feeling of wanting to hide or watch from the sidelines, with both Venus and Mars in your sign, you will be sociable today. Meanwhile, because the Moon is opposite your sign, this means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Tonight: Cooperate.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You will enjoy popularity with others today, especially younger people. In fact, if you have a chance, share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone. Their feedback could be helpful to you. Meanwhile, travel plans will certainly appeal to you. You need a change of scenery! Tonight: Work.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

People admire you today, no question. In fact, expect to have interesting conversational exchanges with bosses, parents and people in authority (including the police). A competition might take place, especially something physical. Meanwhile, a friend could become a lover. Tonight: Play!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Two different energies are at play for you today. One energy (the Moon) makes you want to relax at home and cocoon in familiar surroundings. However, the other energy (the Sun), makes you want to travel and explore new places and seek adventure. Your call. Tonight: Cocoon.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

In discussions with others today, you want to have a meaningful conversation. You don’t want to waste time on superficial chitchat. You have something to say, and you want to say it and be heard. (Hopefully you will find someone who wants to talk for real.) Tonight: Negotiate.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

People are talkative today! In fact, you might be attracted to someone. If so, very likely, the attraction is mutual, which is why you feel this heightened magnetism. (Be still my beating heart.) Meanwhile, you are also concerned about your belongings and your cash flow today. It happens. Tonight: Listen.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today the Moon is in your sign, which means you will feel a bit more emotional than usual. (Bear this in mind.) However, for the two and a half days every month when the Moon is in your sign, your luck is slightly better than all the other signs. Tonight: You win!

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is the perfect day for some holiday fun. You’re in the mood to play and socialize! Enjoy sports events, social outings, fun activities with kids, romantic diversions and sporting competitions. Even if you have to work today, relations with co-workers will be excellent. Tonight: Enjoy solitude.

Moon Alert: There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The Moon is in Libra.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Be ready to cooperate with others today because the Moon is still opposite your sign. Quite likely, you will meet someone who is vigorous and interested in sports, socializing or something to do with your kids. Stay light on your feet so you can be flexible. Tonight: Cooperate.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

You can get a lot done at work today or in anything that you choose to do because you are motivated to follow through and go after what you want. Competition will only spur you on. You also might be interested in exploring a new health regimen to get in better shape. (A minute on the lips is a lifetime on the hips.) Tonight: Work.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

It’s a playful day! Accept invitations to socialize, enjoy sports events and fun activities with children. Your creative vibes are hot! You might initiate a social event yourself. You’re keen to have a good time. Nevertheless, you do have excellent moneymaking ideas right now. Tonight: Play!

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You might have a vigorous discussion with a female family relative today. It could pertain to money or how to share costs related to home and family. With both the Sun and Mercury in your sign, you’ll find it easy to express yourself and put your cards on the table. Tonight: Cocoon.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

In one way, you want to play things low-key and work alone or behind the scenes. In fact, research will appeal to you. But in another way, you’re keen to communicate to others because you have something to say. In fact, you will be convincing! And charming. (You devil.) Tonight: Schmooze.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You have strong ideas about financial matters, earning money, spending money or making a purchase today. This is why you won’t hesitate to speak your mind, especially with younger people or groups. Meanwhile, a secret affair is taking place for some of you. Oh yes. Tonight: Check your money.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a great day to work with others or work alone. You have feelings of independence, and at the same time, you have feelings of leadership. You’ll have no trouble expressing your feelings openly and sincerely. You will also attract strong people to you today. Tonight: You win!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You will choose to work alone or behind the scenes today. Nevertheless, you might influence a group, especially in competitive sports or a physical situation. Perhaps you will inspire others by your own example of ambitious knowledge of how to get things done. Tonight: Solitude.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Conversations with female acquaintances will be lively today! You might talk to someone from another background or a different culture. Or you might meet someone who is strong and competitive. You have a strong desire to take the initiative and make the first move. Tonight: Be friendly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

People notice you today. If you have to defend your point of view, you will do so, even if challenged. Nevertheless, people will respect you even if they don’t agree with you because you’re prepared to express your ideas openly and sincerely. Be a role model. Tonight: Be genuine.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

People will admire you today because your idealism shows. You want to make the world a better place, and today, you’re prepared to speak up and defend your beliefs. This is why you will attract people to you who are strong and have the courage of their convictions. Tonight: Explore!

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You will vigorously defend your best interests when it comes to discussions about inheritances or how to share or divide something today. You also might defend the interests of someone else. Tonight: Check your finances.

