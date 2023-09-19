ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Double-check details given to you by co-workers or other sources related to your work today. Likewise, be extra careful with the details related to your health, because both these areas are subject to confusion, deception and carelessness. Be alert. Make no hasty assumptions. Guard against impulses. Tonight: Check your finances.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Parents should be very clear about where their kids are and what they’re doing today, because children could be harmed by poisons, bad food or chemicals. Meanwhile, romantic disappointment is possible, especially related to unexpressed expectations. Postpone important romantic decisions. Tonight: Rebellion?
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Double-check all information going back and forth between parents, family members, especially related to the government or outside information. Confusion is entirely possible today. Misunderstandings are rampant — in some cases, outright deception. Tonight: Equipment breakdowns.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
This is a tricky day. Make no assumptions about anything, and if you think something fishy is going on, it is. You might spend time daydreaming today or being lost in a fantasy world. In addition to which, it’s hard to get the accurate truth about anything right now. Tonight: Cancelled plans.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
This is the classic day for financial confusion and mistakes. This could be due to the spread of misinformation or simply genuine errors. However, it is also possible that some people are dishonest or deceiving you about your belongings, your earnings or what is due to you. Tonight: Be on guard.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Today fuzzy Neptune directly opposes the Sun in your sign, which saps the energy of people and also creates confusion. It’s as if you have Vaseline on your lens. Knowing this, be careful about agreeing to anything. Be careful about making promises. Disappointments are likely. Tonight: Pay attention.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Double-check matters at work today, as well as anything related to your health (or even your pet). The possibility of confusion and errors is very strong today. Most likely, the confusion is due to miscommunications or misunderstandings. However, malicious intent cannot be ruled out. Tonight: Protect your possessions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
This is a challenging day for romance, which means many couples will suffer from disappointments or misunderstandings. Similarly, parents might have misunderstandings with their kids. In fact, protect your kids against poisoning by chemicals or bad food. Don’t believe everything you hear. Today is full of deceitful appearances. Tonight: Stay calm.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Be clear in all your communications with bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police today. There’s a strong possibility of misunderstandings or misinterpretations caused by silly errors or, possibly, by intentional deceit. Assume nothing. Ideally, volunteer for nothing. If you feel mistrustful, listen to that inner warning. Tonight: Restlessness.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Don’t fall for propaganda or fancy words today, which will be easy to do because a lot of information that is floating around is confusing or misrepresented. You might not know who to believe. When things are this fuzzy, step back. Do nothing. (For your own welfare and protection.) Tonight: A surprise!
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Avoid making important financial decisions today, especially about shared property, estates, inheritances, taxes or debt. You might not have all the facts, or perhaps, the facts that you have are not correct. Someone might give you wrong information, whether innocently, accidentally or on purpose. Tonight: Watch authority.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
This is the classic day for misunderstandings and misconceptions between partners, spouses and old friends. Therefore, assume nothing. Do not assume, for example, someone might try to lead you astray. On the other hand, (there are different fingers) do not assume that what you hear from a friend is correct. Tonight: Travel changes.
