Moon Alert: Avoid shopping and important decisions after 10 p.m. PDT today. The Moon is in Scorpio.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Despite your increasing desire to get better organized and be as efficient and productive as possible in everything that you do, in the next few weeks, Mercury retrograde will stir up some problems and create silly, goofy mistakes. This will be frustrating. Be patient with yourself. (It’s minor stuff.) Tonight: Productivity!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Your focus on romance, social outings, fun activities, sports, the arts and playful times with children will increase in the next few weeks. Meanwhile, Mercury retrograde will attract old flames, along with delays in some of these activities. Expect a surprise. Tonight: Cooperate.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Home, family and your private life are your focus in the next few weeks. This could be because relatives you haven’t seen in a while are suddenly camped on your doorstep and eating out of your fridge. Do what you can to maintain some semblance of organization and peace of mind. Tonight: Get busy!

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

The pace of your days will accelerate in the next few weeks. However, Mercury retrograde will also create transportation delays, mixed-up communications, computer problems and machinery breakdowns. “Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition!” Cope as best you can. These problems are temporary. Tonight: Socialize!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Although this is an excellent time for you to buy wardrobe goodies for yourself, because checks in the mail are late and there are financial delays, you might feel reluctant to do so. Be reassured that these delays are temporary due to the influence of Mercury retrograde. Tonight: Improvements.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You will feel invigorated for the next four weeks because the Sun is moving into your sign today. (This happens only once a year.) However, Mercury retrograde is also going on in your sign, which will trigger misplaced items, forgotten moments, mixed-up communications and delays. Courage! Tonight: Agreement.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your ability to work behind the scenes or work alone and do research will be excellent in the next few weeks. You will be happy to keep a low profile. You will also find it easier to study the past, do research and finish old business because of Mercury retrograde. Tonight: Financial news.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Old friends are back in your world again. This could be one reason your focus on friendships, as well as dealing with groups, clubs and organizations, will be stronger than usual in the next few weeks. Please note: This is an excellent window for you to rethink future goals. Tonight: You win.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

For the next several weeks, the Sun is at the top of your chart casting you in a flattering spotlight. Oh yes, you are high-viz, but you are admired! Meanwhile, Mercury retrograde will put you in touch with parents and bosses you haven’t seen in a while. Tonight: Solitude.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your urge to get outta Dodge is strong for the next few weeks. You want adventure and stimulation because you need a change of scenery. Take note that Mercury retrograde will actually help you finish papers, manuscripts, legal matters and medical procedures. Tonight: Be friendly.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Although Mercury retrograde can create delays and goofy mistakes, it can act like a miracle in helping you finish old business. Therefore, wrap up as much as you can when dealing with shared property, inheritances, estates and taxes. Just do it. Tonight: You’re admired.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

For the next several weeks, you might need more rest and more sleep. You also will find yourself focusing more on close friendships and partnerships, especially because ex-partners and old friends might be back on the scene again. This can be unnerving. Look sharp. Living well is the best revenge. Tonight: Explore!

