Moon Alert: Avoid spending money or making big decisions from 6:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. EDT today (3:30 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. PDT). After that, the Moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Today is a mixed bag. You might feel confident at work or perhaps in matters related to your health. However, for some reason, something going on behind the scenes or in the back of your mind makes you hesitant and discouraged. What is it? Tonight: Conversations.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

This is a playful day, which is why you want to attend fun outings, sports events, enjoyable activities with kids and social occasions. Nevertheless, someone older or in a position of authority might put a damper on things for you. Do they hold the purse strings? Tonight: Count your money.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Today you might feel lonely or cut off from others. Perhaps you feel misunderstood or that nobody cares. Yet, ironically, you’re enthusiastic about a DIY project at home or tackling home repairs, as well as family discussions. Nothing is ever simple. Tonight: You’re strong.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

It’s easy for you to be enthusiastic and persuasive in discussions with others today. This means you can teach or successfully share your ideas. However, privately, something is bugging you. Perhaps an authority figure or teacher is critical of you. It happens. Tonight: Solitude.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Two different influences are at play today. On one hand, you feel confident about financial matters, whether it’s how to boost your earnings or how to spend them. You’re thinking big! However, someone older or more experienced might rain on your parade. Don’t let them. Tonight: Talk to friends.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Follow your desire and your sense of confidence about what you know you want to do. Don’t be held back by others who are critical or telling you why you can’t do something. Today Mercury is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter. Grab the baton and run! Tonight: You’re high-viz.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Research will go well today. In fact, you might learn something that is reassuring and important to you, which is timely, because news in the media, or a teacher or mentor figure might be discouraging to you. Go with what works. Don’t let others defeat your intentions. Tonight: Explore.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Goals, ideas and suggestions from younger people might bolster your enthusiasm about something today. However, you might be worried about getting the funds or the necessary practical support to pull this off. Stay positive. Your doubts are a temporary thing. Tonight: Check your finances.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Discussions with parents or bosses are encouraging now. Work-related travel might be exciting. Perhaps you can see how to get a promotion or a better job. Don’t be discouraged by someone who doesn’t share your optimism. Oscar Wilde said, “We are all of us in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars.” Tonight: Listen.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might be pumped about travel plans or something to do with publishing, legal matters, medicine or higher education. Definitely things are looking up! Nevertheless, something immediately related to your job (or perhaps your health) is discouraging. This is temporary. Keep pluggin’ away. Tonight: Work.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might make good strides in discussions about how to divide or share something today, especially an inheritance or something to do with shared property. However, romantic demands are challenging. Likewise, children might be an increased responsibility. Tonight: Play!

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Even though a family member, perhaps a female, might give you some static today, you will enjoy positive dealings with partners and close friends. Even your interactions with members of the general public will be upbeat and enthusiastic. Go with what works. Nothing is perfect. Tonight: Relax.

