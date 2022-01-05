Moon Alert: Caution! Avoid shopping or making important decisions until 7:30 p.m. EST today (4:30 p.m. PST). After that, the Moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
This is an easygoing day; nevertheless, there is an indecisive quality to things. However, it’s a good day to let your hair down and have a frank conversation with a friend or a member of a group. Both parties will be ready to tell it like it is. Tonight: Quiet time.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
You are high-viz today, which means people notice you more than usual. In fact, bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police, in particular, really notice you. Be aware of this, because you don’t want to get busted about anything. Well, who does? Tonight: Mingle with friends.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Today you have an urge to do something different because you want some adventure! You don’t want to be bored. This is why you will jump at any opportunity to travel or learn something new or meet people who are fascinating, especially if they have an exotic background. Tonight: People notice you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Be careful today, because you will probably deal with financial matters related to inheritances, shared property, insurance matters and such. However, most of this day is a Moon Alert. Therefore, avoid signing papers or making important decisions. Tonight: Explore!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
For most of today, the Moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to cooperate with others. Quite literally, you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with people. However, two weeks from now, when the Moon is in your sign, people will have to come to you. Tonight: Check your assets.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You might have to put the interests of someone else before your own today or perform a duty or a service for someone. Be aware that this day will be plagued by shortages, delays and minor frustrations. That’s because of the Moon Alert. Have courage! Tonight: Cooperate with someone.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Good news! You love the arts and beautiful things, and today is a wonderful day for creative activities because it’s easy for you to think outside the box. Take a long lunch. Enjoy social outings, including sports and playful times with kids. Tap into your creative urges! Tonight: Get organized.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
This is a perfect day to cocoon at home and enjoy hanging out and relaxing among familiar surroundings. Family conversations will be unusually frank and revealing. Nevertheless, postpone important decisions until this evening. Tonight: Socialize!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
This is a poor day to make important decisions or shop because of the Moon Alert. Nevertheless, you have a strong urge to be busy and out there running errands, going to appointments and talking to everyone. Tread carefully. Tonight: Relax at home.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Despite your focus on financial matters today, this is a poor day to make financial decisions or for financial negotiations. It’s also a poor day to shop for anything other than food and gas until 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PST). Take it easy. Tonight: Conversations and errands.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
This is a loosey-goosey day because most of this day is a Moon Alert in your sign. This is why you will feel a bit adrift and certainly indecisive. However, you might come up with original, creative ideas! Write them down to ponder them later. Tonight: Focus on money.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Play things low-key today, if you can. Work alone or behind the scenes, because this will feel most comfortable for you, even though this is a popular time for you. After 7:30 p.m. EST today (4:30 p.m. PST), you’ll become energized! Tonight: You run the meeting.
FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY.