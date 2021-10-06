Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021
ARIES (March 21-April 19) The New Moon is about setting intentions. For your sign, today’s New Moon offers you a chance to improve your closest relationships, especially your style of communicating with partners and close friends. Ideas? Tonight: Enjoy schmoozing.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Today’s New Moon urges you to explore how to work smarter and how to improve your job. It’s also the perfect time to focus on how to improve your health. (Each New Moon is your chance to make resolutions.) Tonight: Work with groups.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You have an opportunity to use today’s New Moon to ponder how much you value your creativity. It’s also the ideal time to observe whether you have a good balance of work and play in your life. Tonight: Socialize!
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Once a month we can make resolutions during the New Moon. Today’s New Moon is your chance to see how to improve relations with family members. Also, what can you do to improve your home environment? Ideas? Tonight: Invite someone over.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) The New Moon today is the perfect time to think about your style of communicating. Are you clear in your communications? Do others understand you? Do you listen, or are you waiting for your turn to speak? Tonight: A lively conversation.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today there is a New Moon, which means you have a chance to make resolutions. Specifically, this is your chance to examine how you handle your money and take care of your possessions. If you own things that are ignored or in a mess, this will drag you down mentally. Tonight: Shopping might please you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) The New Moon today is in your sign! This is your best chance all year to take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself how you can improve your appearance. After all, you never get a second chance to make a first impression! Tonight: Be friendly!
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Because the New Moon each month is an opportunity to make resolutions, you can use today’s New Moon to think about your inner world and your spiritual values. This is because what happens on the outside is a reflection of what is going on inside. Tonight: Enjoy time alone.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today’s New Moon is the perfect time to focus on friendships. Do you hang out with quality people? Do your friends support or criticize you? Note: Your friends affect your mind, and your mind makes your choices for your future. Tonight: A warm conversation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today there is a New Moon, which is your chance to give serious thought to your life direction in general. Are you headed where you want to go? Are your goals your goals, or are they someone else’s goals? Tonight: You are noticed.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) The New Moon today is your chance to think about how to expand and enrich your life. Two obvious ways to do this are travel and education. Can you travel somewhere? What further education or training might help you? Tonight: Do something different.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) This is the perfect day to think about shared money, wealth and debt, because today’s New Moon is in one of your Money Houses. Can you see how to reduce your debt? Are you happy with your arrangements for shared property? Ideas? Tonight: Accept favors and money.
FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY.