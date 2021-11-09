Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
City of Marshall to conduct early warning siren test
The City of Marshall Emergency Management Department will be conducting further growl testing on the early warning sirens on Wednesday, Nov. 10 beginning at 11 a.m.
A "growl" test is typically a quick growl-like sound emitted by the sirens that routinely lasts approximately 30 seconds, although in some instances the emitted sound may last longer. The testing will help ensure that the sirens are working properly or help detect any issues.
Testing of sirens is on a weather-permitting basis and will not be performed if threatening weather exists.
Marshall beekeepers to meet Thursday
The Marshall Beekeeper's Association meeting is this coming Thursday, Nov. 11 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. This month's presentation will be on "Products of the Hive" as Christmas gifts. Attendees are asked to bring a favorite Thanksgiving pie, finger food and/or drinks to share with the other attendees.
ETBU Jazz Band in concert Nov. 12
The East Texas Baptist University Jazz Band will be in concert on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Memorial City Hall in downtown Marshall.
The ETBU Jazz Band, under the direction of Professor of Music Douglas Lockard, will feature great jazz and rock standards by Duke Ellington, Stan Kenton, Cole Porter, Van Morrison, Ray Charles, and Bruno Mars. Senior music education major Rachel Harmening will be the featured saxophone soloist on the jazz classic Harlem Nocturne.
Admission to the concert is free.
Marion County Toys for Tots set to host annual Casino Night
The Marion County Toys for Tots's Casino Night is set for 6 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the Jefferson Visitors Center, located at 305 E. Austin St. in Jefferson.
The festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. with cocktail hour until 7 p.m. Dinner will begin being served at 6:30 p.m., and at 7:30 p.m., the game tables will open up. At 9:30 p.m., the live auction benefiting the Toys for Toys will begin. Casino chips hold no monetary value.
Tickets must be purchased in advance of the event and begin at $35 each and go up to sponsorship tables. Single tickets with casino access and dinner are $60 each. Casino play only tickets are $35 each or $65 per couple and do not include the dinner. Any ticket holder who brings a new, unwrapped toy worth at least $10 will receive an extra $50 in poker chips for the games.
To purchase tickets in advance, contact Turner at (817) 291-1969.
Miles Memorial CME to host 149th celebration
Miles Memorial CME Church, 704 Francis St. in Marshall, will host a 149th church anniversary celebration on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 3 p.m. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Rickey Abraham from Scotts Memorial CME Church in Overton. Everyone is welcome. Masks are mandatory.
Fall revival planned Nov. 15-17 at Ebenezer CME Church
Ebenezer CME Church is planning its annual fall revival Nov. 14-17 at 118 County Road 1775 in Lodi.
Speakers include Pastor Ronald Carson, of Pleasant Hill CME Church, at 3 p.m. Nov. 14; Pastor Paul Body of True Light Ministry at 7 p.m. Nov. 15; Pastor Albert Champion of Watts Chapel CME Church at 7 p.m. Nov. 16; and Pastor Kevin Anthony of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church at 7 p.m. Nov. 17.
Drop-off sites to open for Operation Christmas Child on Nov. 15-22
More than 4,000 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 15-22, offering a curbside option.
Drop-Off Locations are:
- Marshall: Summit United Methodist Church, 1901 East End Boulevard North
- Jefferson: First Baptist Church, 523 N. Polk St.
- Vivian, Louisiana: Trees Baptist Church, 11391 Trees City Road
Annual Harvest Revival planned Nov. 15-17
Pleasant Hill CME Church, 9720 FM 9 North in Karnack, will host their annual Harvest Revival Nov. 15-17 at 7 p.m. each night. The special guest speaker will be the Rev. Jessie Russell and the Union Baptist Church of Marshall.
Marshall Music Club to present Parade of American Music
The Marshall Music Club will celebrate American Music Month with a community program "Parade of American Music" on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. in the gold room at the Marshall Public Library, 300 S. Alamo Blvd. A reception will be held following the program. Celebrate our musical heritage and enjoy singing patriotic songs.
COVID-19 vaccine clinic set Nov. 18
The Tracy Andrus Foundation will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon.
A $50 Visa/MasterCard will be given at this clinic from the Tracy Andrus Foundation to each qualified participant. To qualify you must provide proof that you receive at least one of the following: Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), must be at or below 50 percent of average median income for Harrison County as determined by Department of Housing and Urban Development. Persons receiving social security or disability are also eligible for vaccines and gift cards. People currently living in subsidized housing are also eligible for the vaccine and gift cards.
Masks will be required at the clinic.
For more information, please contact (903) 471-8674 or email TAFassist@gmail.com
Republican Women to meet Friday
The Harrison County Republican Women will meet 11:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 19, at the Marshall Elks Lodge. The guest speaker will be Texas Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian. The meal will be catered by Jose Tequila. To reserve a meal, call (318) 393-0245. The public is invited.
Marshall High band giving away Thanksgiving dinner
The Marshall High School band is hosting a drawing to give away a Thanksgiving dinner to a lucky family. Proceeds will benefit the band.
Winner Winner Turkey Dinner! will provide the drawing winner with a Thanksgiving dinner for 10, including a roasted turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn casserole, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.
Tickets are $5. The drawing will be held Nov. 17.
District 2 board to meet Nov. 23
The District 2 Board of the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association will met Saturday, Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. at the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association Central Building, 2907 Karnack Highway. The Rev. Charles Tutt, pastor of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church and newly elected chairman of the district, will bring the message. Faith Missionary Baptist Church will serve as host.
Celebrate Recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at 903-930-5112 or Bill Power at 903-692-2936.
TOPS meets every Wednesday
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Wednesday at Summit United Methodist Church in the youth building at 8 p.m. Stay for the program or just come and weigh.