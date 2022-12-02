Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Pop-Up Storytime is Friday at Telegraph Park
The Marshall Public Library will host a pop-up storytime at Telegraph Park on Friday, Dec. 2 at 10:30 a.m.
Christmas Family Night is Friday at Michelson
The Michelson Museum of Art will kick off its holiday season with a Christmas Family Night planned for Dec. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the museum. The event is free and open to the public, and will feature a performance by students of the Marshall Fine Arts Academy. Three free crafts will be available for children and their families to enjoy as well. The first 100 families who attend the event will also receive a free Golden Book, courtesy of the Harrison County Literacy Council.
Summit UMC to host Wednesday services during advent
Summit United Methodist Church hosts Wednesday noon worship and lunch services during the Season of Advent. This year’s schedule is Dec. 7, Kevin King of First United Methodist Church of Mineola speaking, and Dec. 14, with Marvin Bartlett of Pope City Baptist Church speaking.
Bear Creek Smokehouse to host Breakfast with Santa
Bear Creek Smokehouse is working with the north pole this year to once again coordinate its annual Breakfast with Santa events, which will start on Dec. 3 from 9 to 11 a.m. The second event is planned for Dec. 10 for the same times at Bear Creek. Community members who attend will be treated to a breakfast and a visit from Santa himself. More information on the events is available at www.facebook.com/BearCreekSmokehouse.
Open Arms Foundation seeks sponsors for Christmas toy drive
Open Arms Foundation, a local nonprofit organization, is gearing up for its sixth annual Christmas drive and is seeking sponsors to help fulfill its mission of gift giving to children in need. Anyone willing to donate to the cause may call organizer Shereka Newson at (903) 472-1846 or co-organizer Candance Pierce at (903) 263-6533.
East Texas Baptist University theatre presents White Christmas
East Texas Baptist University’s School of Communication and Performing Arts will present Irving Berlin’s White Christmas Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 at Memorial City Hall in downtown Marshall. The show is centered around veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s former army commander. With a dazzling score featuring well-known standards including “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano,” “How Deep Is the Ocean,” and the perennial title song, White Christmas is an uplifting musical worthy of year-round productions.
The show is directed and choreographed by Natalie Wilson with musical direction by Judith Shelton, and is conducted by Dr. Nathan Phillips. The curtain will rise for evening performances on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. General Admission tickets are $10. Attendees with an ETBU ID will be granted free admission. For more information and to buy or reserve tickets, visit www.ETBU.edu/box-office.
Wonder of the Lights Holiday Market is Dec. 3
On Dec. 3, the Marshall Regional Arts Council and Panola College will host the annual Wonder of the Lights holiday craft market at the Marshall Place Gallery. The event will feature products from a wide range of local vendors, and will be open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The organization’s annual holiday art show will also be on display during the event, with an artist’s reception held in conjunction with the market.
Marriage enrichment seminar planned Dec. 2
Eastern Hills Church of Christ is offering a marriage enrichment seminar, “The Mystery of Marriage,” on Dec. 2 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. until noon. There is no cost and child care is provided. Register at ehcoc.org.
Starr Family Home plans Stars and Sprinkles
The Starr Family Home State Historical Site will hold a special free community holiday event Dec. 4, starting at 1 p.m. at 407 W. Travis St. The event will feature free crafting projects, slime making, and cookie decorating for children and their families to enjoy. The event is free, though reservations are requested by contacting the home at (903) 925-3044.
Marshall library to host wrapping event
The Marshall Public Library will be offering our large meeting space to individuals who wish to wrap their Christmas presents away from prying eyes on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10. Wrapping materials, tape, etc. will be provided. If you have wrapping accessories you’d like to upcycle, we’ll accept the donations.
Supper with Santa is Dec. 9
The Cypress Junior Women’s Club will hold the annual Supper with Santa event at the Marshall Convention Center on Dec. 9, this year, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The event is $5 per attendee, with proceeds benefitting local nonprofit organizations. Ticket purchase includes a spaghetti dinner, meeting with Santa himself along with a number of Story Book Party characters and even a special Supper with Santa coloring book. A raffle will also take place during this year’s event.
Santa, Polar Express family movie night planned at Depot
Join Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Marshall Depot (800 North Washington) on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 4 to 5 p.m. for “Santa at the Depot” with cookies, Christmas stories and photos with Santa. This will be followed immediately at the Depot at 5:30 p.m. by an outdoor screening of the movie “The Polar Express.” This event is a collaboration between HealthCare Express and the Marshall Depot Board of Directors.
Marshall library to host blood drive
The Marshall Public Library will host its quarterly Carter BloodCare drive on Monday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If your blood is red, then it’s needed! Each pint of blood donated saves three lives. Skip the line and sign up for an appointment. A fleece blanket as a thank you (while supplies last) and snacks will be offered.
Rotary Club to host Sen. Bryan Hughes
The Rotary Club of Marshall is hosting a discussion with Sen. Bryan Hughes on “Priorities for Texas’ Legislative Session” on Dec. 15 at the ETBU Ornelas Student Center. The public is invited. A meal registration of $20 is required. Lunch will be at 11:40 a.m., followed by the program at noon. For more information, go to marshallrotary.org.
Merry Maverick Run registration open
Registration is open for the Marshall Education Foundation’s second annual Merry Maverick Run, set for Thursday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. in downtown Marshall. Registration is $25 until Dec. 8, after which it is $30. Special student fee is available. All participants are encouraged to wear lights and light colored clothing for the holidays. Participants will receive a long-sleeve t-shirt for entering. Register online at raceroster.com/events/2022/66277/merry-maverick-run.
Provisions for J.C. to host 19th annual toy giveaway
Provisions for J.C., Inc. will have their 19th Annual Toy Giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 17 from noon to 5 p.m.
Provisions for J.C. Inc. is a faith-based nonprofit community based organization that provides training and education to individuals at risk of becoming dependent on public assistance. Each year they provide over 400 toys to individuals in the community.
The toy drive is open to residents in Carthage, Hallsville, Longview, Jefferson, Linden, Waskom and Shreveport. Applying is simple just fill out a form or email or fax a request with your name, address, contact information, number of children, gender, ages and toy suggestions to (903) 935-4182 or provisionsforjc@gmail.com or medicalat@aol.com.
Walk to Bethlehem is Dec. 17-18
The Cumberland Presbyterian Church wants to invite you to experience the Walk to Bethlehem Dec. 17-18 from 6 to8 p.m. On this walk, there are five scenes re-telling the Christmas story as found in the Bible, with actors, scenery, animals, choirs and more. These scenes transport us back in time with candles, lanterns and the “Light of the World,” Jesus. Golf carts are available for those who have trouble walking. There is no cost.
Inside the church, enjoy hot chocolate or coffee, tour the sanctuary (with singing and music of the season), examine the hundreds of nativity sets and ornaments in Hutchins Hall, or find a place for a picture with friends or family.
The church is located at 501 Indian Springs Road (Exit 620). You can receive more information by calling (903) 935-3787, Facebook (Marshall CPC) or e-mail at info@cumberlandofmarshall.org.
Marshall Main Street Christmas Market is Dec. 17
Marshall Main Street businesses will hold a Christmas Market on Dec. 17 in downtown Marshall from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on South Washington Avenue. The event will feature a wide range of products from local vendors, with community members able to finish any holiday shopping on their list in one simple stop. S Washington Ave. will be closed off during the event, creating an easy outdoor shopping experience.
Marshall Sings Carols is Dec. 17
The Marshall Music Club will host the Marshall Sings Carols free community event on Dec. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Memorial City Hall. The event is a community wide holiday sing-along, with community members encouraged to attend with the whole family.
Michelson, Marshall library plan storytime Dec. 20
The Michelson Museum will host a storytime event Dec. 20 with the Marshall Public Library where children and their families can visit the museum at 10:30 a.m. for a holiday reading from a number of Golden Books.
The event will also be followed by a craft, and is free to the public to attend.
New Town Neighborhood Association meets second Tuesdays
The New Town Neighborhood Association meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month except December. The meetings are open to the public. There are no dues to become a member of the association. Donations are accepted. Anyone interested in the revitalization of the New Town area are encouraged to attend.
The Nov. 8 meeting of the association will also be held at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.
Help available for people with disabilities
The Crockett Resource Center for Independent Living’s independent services program is reminding Harrison and Marion County residents that they may qualify for services or assistive technology or equipment. Eligibility is open to local applicants with a significant disability who have been diagnosed by a licensed practitioner. Services and equipment include hearing aids, residential modifications (temporary), orientation and mobility training, durable medical equipment, visual aids, power wheelchairs, prosthetics, scooters, vehicle modifications, and other adaptive equipment and assistive technology.
Woodlawn Community Center hosts game night
Game Night is Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Woodlawn Community Center. Bring snacks and come have a great time.
Bible study and luncheon offered at Wesley United Methodist
Every Wednesday starting at noon, community members are welcome to join members of the Wesley United Methodist Church for the group’s bible study and sandwiches meeting. The meetings are open to the public, with no registration required.
Celebrate Recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at (903) 930-5112 or Bill Power at (903) 692-2936.
TOPS meets Wednesdays
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Wednesday at Summit United Methodist Church in the youth building from 7 to 9 a.m. for weigh in and from 9 to 10 a.m. for the group meeting. Stay for the program or just come and weigh. For more information, call Christine at (210) 422-0356 or visit tops.org.