Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple will feature a special musical by Remnant at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at the church. Special guests will be Dr. Tony Wade and Sheletha Sneed Bratton.
Summit UMC to host Wednesday services during advent
Summit United Methodist Church hosts Wednesday noon worship and lunch services during the Season of Advent. This year’s schedule is Dec. 14, with Marvin Bartlett of Pope City Baptist Church speaking.
Open Arms Foundation seeks sponsors for Christmas toy drive
Open Arms Foundation, a local nonprofit organization, is gearing up for its sixth annual Christmas drive and is seeking sponsors to help fulfill its mission of gift giving to children in need. Anyone willing to donate to the cause may call organizer Shereka Newson at (903) 472-1846 or co-organizer Candance Pierce at (903) 263-6533.
The Marshall Public Library will be offering our large meeting space to individuals who wish to wrap their Christmas presents away from prying eyes on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10. Wrapping materials, tape, etc. will be provided. If you have wrapping accessories you’d like to upcycle, we’ll accept the donations.
The Cypress Junior Women’s Club will hold the annual Supper with Santa event at the Marshall Convention Center on Dec. 9, this year, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The event is $5 per attendee, with proceeds benefitting local nonprofit organizations. Ticket purchase includes a spaghetti dinner, meeting with Santa himself along with a number of Story Book Party characters and even a special Supper with Santa coloring book. A raffle will also take place during this year’s event.
Santa, Polar Express family movie night planned at Depot
Join Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Marshall Depot (800 North Washington) on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 4 to 5 p.m. for “Santa at the Depot” with cookies, Christmas stories and photos with Santa. This will be followed immediately at the Depot at 5:30 p.m. by an outdoor screening of the movie “The Polar Express.” This event is a collaboration between HealthCare Express and the Marshall Depot Board of Directors.
The Marshall Public Library will host its quarterly Carter BloodCare drive on Monday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If your blood is red, then it’s needed! Each pint of blood donated saves three lives. Skip the line and sign up for an appointment. A fleece blanket as a thank you (while supplies last) and snacks will be offered.
Baptist Association to welcome Baptist Missionary and Education Convention
The second oldest Baptist association in the state of Texas, the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association, will welcome the East Region of the oldest Baptist convention in Texas, the Baptist Missionary and Education Convention of Texas on Dec. 13-15.
All services will be held at the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist Association Central Building, 2907 Karnack Highway. Pre-evangelism worship service will begin the service at 8 p.m. on Dec. 12. Seminars will be held each morning for ushers, pastors, laymen and women. A musical will be held Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. highlighting the reason for the season. Door prizes will be awarded. Late night worship services will follow the musical.
All services are open to the public.
The Rotary Club of Marshall is hosting a discussion with Sen. Bryan Hughes on “Priorities for Texas’ Legislative Session” on Dec. 15 at the ETBU Ornelas Student Center. The public is invited. A meal registration of $20 is required. Lunch will be at 11:40 a.m., followed by the program at noon. For more information, go to marshallrotary.org.
Merry Maverick Run registration open
Registration is open for the Marshall Education Foundation’s second annual Merry Maverick Run, set for Thursday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. in downtown Marshall. Registration is $25 until Dec. 8, after which it is $30. Special student fee is available. All participants are encouraged to wear lights and light colored clothing for the holidays. Participants will receive a long-sleeve t-shirt for entering. Register online at raceroster.com/events/2022/66277/merry-maverick-run.
Provisions for J.C., Inc. will have their 19th Annual Toy Giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 17 from noon to 5 p.m.
Provisions for J.C. Inc. is a faith-based nonprofit community based organization that provides training and education to individuals at risk of becoming dependent on public assistance. Each year they provide over 400 toys to individuals in the community.
The toy drive is open to residents in Carthage, Hallsville, Longview, Jefferson, Linden, Waskom and Shreveport. Applying is simple just fill out a form or email or fax a request with your name, address, contact information, number of children, gender, ages and toy suggestions to (903) 935-4182 or provisionsforjc@gmail.com or medicalat@aol.com.
The Cumberland Presbyterian Church wants to invite you to experience the Walk to Bethlehem Dec. 17-18 from 6 to8 p.m. On this walk, there are five scenes re-telling the Christmas story as found in the Bible, with actors, scenery, animals, choirs and more. These scenes transport us back in time with candles, lanterns and the “Light of the World,” Jesus. Golf carts are available for those who have trouble walking. There is no cost.
Inside the church, enjoy hot chocolate or coffee, tour the sanctuary (with singing and music of the season), examine the hundreds of nativity sets and ornaments in Hutchins Hall, or find a place for a picture with friends or family.
The church is located at 501 Indian Springs Road (Exit 620). You can receive more information by calling (903) 935-3787, Facebook (Marshall CPC) or e-mail at info@cumberlandofmarshall.org.
Marshall Main Street Christmas Market is Dec. 17
Marshall Main Street businesses will hold a Christmas Market on Dec. 17 in downtown Marshall from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on South Washington Avenue. The event will feature a wide range of products from local vendors, with community members able to finish any holiday shopping on their list in one simple stop. S Washington Ave. will be closed off during the event, creating an easy outdoor shopping experience.
The Marshall Music Club will host the Marshall Sings Carols free community event on Dec. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Memorial City Hall. The event is a community wide holiday sing-along, with community members encouraged to attend with the whole family.
Edward Chapel to present Winter Wonderland, Taste of Christmas
Edward Chapel, 1900 Olive St. in Marshall, will host a Winter Wonderland, Taste of Christmas on Dec. 17 from 7 to 10 p.m. Cost is $25 for couples, $15 for singles. Dress to impress. This night will include music, live performances, a comedian, a model show, spoken word and good food. For more information or to buy tickets, call Wilette Williams at (903) 742-5466 or Domnique Stoker at (903) 742-2942.
The St. Mary Baptist Church, located on Peach Orchard Road, will host a Christmas Benefit Musical on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
Women in Red program is Dec. 18 at Pleasant Hill CME
Pleasant Hill CME Church, 9720 FM 9 North in Karnack plans to celebrate its annual Women in Red program on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2:30 p.m.
Christmas program is Dec. 18 at Full Gospel Holy Temple
Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple will host a special Christmas program Sunday, Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m. A dramatization of the birth of Christ titled “Tidings of Great Joy” will be the highlight of the program along with Christmas speeches by youth.
Michelson, Marshall library plan storytime Dec. 20
The Michelson Museum will host a storytime event Dec. 20 with the Marshall Public Library where children and their families can visit the museum at 10:30 a.m. for a holiday reading from a number of Golden Books.
The event will also be followed by a craft, and is free to the public to attend.
St. Mary BC to install pastor Jan. 8
St. Mary Baptist Church, located on 1512 Peach Orchard Road, will have a pastoral installation service for Rev. Billy Sanders Sr. on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. The Rev. Robert T. Green Jr., pastor of Colquitt Baptist Church in Vivian, Louisiana, will be the guest speaker.
New Town Neighborhood Association meets second Tuesdays
The New Town Neighborhood Association meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month except December. The meetings are open to the public. There are no dues to become a member of the association. Donations are accepted. Anyone interested in the revitalization of the New Town area are encouraged to attend.
The Nov. 8 meeting of the association will also be held at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.
Help available for people with disabilities
The Crockett Resource Center for Independent Living’s independent services program is reminding Harrison and Marion County residents that they may qualify for services or assistive technology or equipment. Eligibility is open to local applicants with a significant disability who have been diagnosed by a licensed practitioner. Services and equipment include hearing aids, residential modifications (temporary), orientation and mobility training, durable medical equipment, visual aids, power wheelchairs, prosthetics, scooters, vehicle modifications, and other adaptive equipment and assistive technology.
Woodlawn Community Center hosts game night
Game Night is Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Woodlawn Community Center. Bring snacks and come have a great time.
Bible study and luncheon offered at Wesley United Methodist
Every Wednesday starting at noon, community members are welcome to join members of the Wesley United Methodist Church for the group’s bible study and sandwiches meeting. The meetings are open to the public, with no registration required.
Celebrate Recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at (903) 930-5112 or Bill Power at (903) 692-2936.
TOPS meets Wednesdays
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Wednesday at Summit United Methodist Church in the youth building from 7 to 9 a.m. for weigh in and from 9 to 10 a.m. for the group meeting. Stay for the program or just come and weigh. For more information, call Christine at (210) 422-0356 or visit tops.org.