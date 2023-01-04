Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
St. Mary to install pastor Jan. 8
St. Mary Baptist Church, located on 1512 Peach Orchard Road, will have a pastoral installation service for Rev. Billy Sanders Sr. on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. The Rev. Robert T. Green Jr., pastor of Colquitt Baptist Church in Vivian, Louisiana, will be the guest speaker.
New Bethel to host 2nd Wed., Senior Day Out & Bible Study
The New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church will host its 2nd Wednesday, Senior Day Out & Bible Study on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Come on time to enjoy a healthy morning breakfast. The event will include blood pressure screening, light exercise, educational video, brain games and bingo with prizes, sing-along hymns and bible study. Senior Day will close out with a healthy lunch to go. For more information, call (903) 935-3952.
Miles Memorial CME to host Usher’s Day program
Miles Memorial CME Church will celebrate its Usher’s Day program on Jan. 15 at 3 p.m. Guest speaker is the Rev. Charles Tutt from Ebenezer Baptist Church in Marshall.
Shady Grove CME to host Black history program Jan. 22
The Shady Grove Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 7305 Blocker Road in Marshall, will host their annual Black history program on Jan. 22 at 2:30 p.m. Speaker is the Rev. Kevin Anthony of Calvary Baptist Church in Longview.
Tabernacle CME Church plans Black history program Jan. 29
The Tabernacle CME Church, 2200 CR 326, in DeBerry will host a Black history celebration on Jan. 29 at 2:30 p.m. Speaker is the Rev. Jeremy Williams of Evergreen Baptist Church in DeBerry.
New Town assn. meets 2nd Tuesdays
The New Town Neighborhood Association meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month except December. The meetings are open to the public. There are no dues to become a member of the association. Donations are accepted. Anyone interested in the revitalization of the New Town area are encouraged to attend.
The Nov. 8 meeting of the association will also be held at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.
Help available for people with disabilities
The Crockett Resource Center for Independent Living’s independent services program is reminding Harrison and Marion County residents that they may qualify for services or assistive technology or equipment. Eligibility is open to local applicants with a significant disability who have been diagnosed by a licensed practitioner. Services and equipment include hearing aids, residential modifications (temporary), orientation and mobility training, durable medical equipment, visual aids, power wheelchairs, prosthetics, scooters, vehicle modifications, and other adaptive equipment and assistive technology.
Woodlawn Community Center hosts game night
Game Night is Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Woodlawn Community Center. Bring snacks and come have a great time.
Bible study and luncheon offered at Wesley United Methodist
Every Wednesday starting at noon, community members are welcome to join members of the Wesley United Methodist Church for the group’s bible study and sandwiches meeting. The meetings are open to the public, with no registration required.
Celebrate Recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at (903) 930-5112 or Bill Power at (903) 692-2936.
TOPS meets Wednesdays
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Wednesday at Summit United Methodist Church in the youth building from 7 to 9 a.m. for weigh in and from 9 to 10 a.m. for the group meeting. Stay for the program or just come and weigh. For more information, call Christine at (210) 422-0356 or visit tops.org.