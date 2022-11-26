Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
T.C. Lindsey & Co. to celebrate 175th
The T.C. Lindsey & Co. store in Jonesville will host a birthday party Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate their 175th birthday.
The store’s annual visit from Santa takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 3.
James Chapel BC to honor musician
James Chapel Baptist Church on Marshall/Leigh Road in Marshall, will host a special musician appreciation service for Choir Pianist Jamal Lewis on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 5 p.m.
Tabernacle CME to mark anniversary
Tabernacle CME Church, 2200 County Road 326 in DeBerry, will host a church anniversary service on Nov. 27 at 2:30 p.m. Speaker is Minister Richard White of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Dallas.
Group seeks toy drive sponsors
Open Arms Foundation, a local nonprofit organization, is gearing up for its sixth annual Christmas drive and is seeking sponsors to help fulfill its mission of gift giving to children in need. Anyone willing to donate to the cause may call organizer Shereka Newson at (903) 472-1846 or co-organizer Candance Pierce at (903) 263-6533.
ETBU to present ‘White Christmas’
East Texas Baptist University’s School of Communication and Performing Arts will present Irving Berlin’s White Christmas Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 at Memorial City Hall in downtown Marshall. The show is centered around veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s former army commander. With a dazzling score featuring well-known standards including “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano,” “How Deep Is the Ocean,” and the perennial title song, White Christmas is an uplifting musical worthy of year-round productions.
The show is directed and choreographed by Natalie Wilson with musical direction by Judith Shelton, and is conducted by Dr. Nathan Phillips. The curtain will rise for evening performances on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. General Admission tickets are $10. Attendees with an ETBU ID will be granted free admission. For more information and to buy or reserve tickets, visit www.ETBU.edu/box-office.
Marriage seminar planned Dec. 2
Eastern Hills Church of Christ is offering a marriage enrichment seminar, “The Mystery of Marriage,” on Dec. 2 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. until noon. There is no cost and child care is provided. Register at ehcoc.org.
Group to host 19th annual toy giveaway
Provisions for J.C., Inc. will have their 19th Annual Toy Giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 17 from noon to 5 p.m.
Provisions for J.C. Inc. is a faith-based nonprofit community based organization that provides training and education to individuals at risk of becoming dependent on public assistance. Each year they provide over 400 toys to individuals in the community.
The toy drive is open to residents in Carthage, Hallsville, Longview, Jefferson, Linden, Waskom and Shreveport. Applying is simple just fill out a form or email or fax a request with your name, address, contact information, number of children, gender, ages and toy suggestions to (903) 935-4182 or provisionsforjc@gmail.com or medicalat@aol.com.
Rotary Club to host Sen. Bryan Hughes
The Rotary Club of Marshall is hosting a discussion with Sen. Bryan Hughes on “Priorities for Texas’ Legislative Session” on Dec. 15 at the ETBU Ornelas Student Center. The public is invited. A meal registration of $20 is required. Lunch will be at 11:40 a.m., followed by the program at noon. For more information, go to marshallrotary.org.
New Town group meets 2nd Tuesdays
The New Town Neighborhood Association meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month except December. The meetings are open to the public. There are no dues to become a member of the association. Donations are accepted. Anyone interested in the revitalization of the New Town area are encouraged to attend.
The Nov. 8 meeting of the association will also be held at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.
Help for people with disabilities offered
The Crockett Resource Center for Independent Living’s independent services program is reminding Harrison and Marion County residents that they may qualify for services or assistive technology or equipment.
Eligibility is open to local applicants with a significant disability who have been diagnosed by a licensed practitioner.
Services and equipment include hearing aids, residential modifications (temporary), orientation and mobility training, durable medical equipment, visual aids, power wheelchairs, prosthetics, scooters, vehicle modifications, and other adaptive equipment and assistive technology.
Community center hosts game night
Game Night is Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Woodlawn Community Center. Bring snacks and come have a great time.
Bible study, lunch set at Wesley UMC
Every Wednesday starting at noon, community members are welcome to join members of the Wesley United Methodist Church for the group’s bible study and sandwiches meeting. The meetings are open to the public, with no registration required.
Celebrate Recovery set each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
For more information call Winnie Davis at (903) 930-5112 or Bill Power at (903) 692-2936.
TOPS meets Wednesdays
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Wednesday at Summit United Methodist Church in the youth building from 7 to 9 a.m. for weigh in and from 9 to 10 a.m. for the group meeting. Stay for the program or just come and weigh. For more information, call Christine at (210) 422-0356 or visit tops.org.