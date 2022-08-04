Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Old Border Baptist to host events
Old Border Baptist Church, County Road 2713 in Jonesville, plans a revival and homecoming in August. Revival is at 7 p.m. Aug. 4-5. Guest speaker is Pastor Edwin Lee of Pine Grove Baptist Church in Marshall. Homecoming is at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 7. Guest speaker is Pastor Sheldon McGowan of Greater Macedonia Baptist Church in Marshall.
TSTC community open house slated
Texas State Technical College’s Marshall campus will host a community open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at 2650 East End Blvd. South in Marshall.
The open house will include program tours and demonstrations, activities for children, a free lunch of hot dogs on Friday and pulled pork on Saturday, and a mobile snow cone truck.
Participants who use an event punch card will be entered into a drawing for a Pit Boss Pellet Grill. Participants are also eligible for a drawing for two $500 TSTC scholarships for completing an application and getting fully registered for the fall semester.
Blood drive planned at Marshall library
Carter BloodCare will host a blood drive for the community at Marshall Public Library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Walk-ins are welcome, but individuals may schedule an appointment to donate blood via the library’s website www.marshallpubliclibrary.org.
For a complete list of donation guidelines, visit Carter BloodCare online or call the library at (903) 935-4465.
Bethesda church to give out supplies
Free book bags and school supplies are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church, 801 W. Grand Ave.
“We’re giving away supplies donated by church auxiliaries and community partners on first-come-first-serve basis,” according to Hazel L. Phillips, Christian Education Board Chair. “We want students to start the year equipped with school basics, such as paper, pens, highlighters and sanitizers.”
This is the church’s first event since April 2020. Bethesda resumes regular worship services on Aug. 7.
Free Medicare education class to be held
Learn the A, B, C and Ds of Medicare at a free Medicare education class at the Marshall Public Library, 300 S. Alamo Blvd. The class is at 10 a.m. on Aug. 6 and will last about an hour. RSVP by calling or texting (903) 926-7098.
St. John BC homecoming is Aug. 7, revival is Aug. 9-11
St. John Baptist Church’s annual Homecoming “Big Day” will be celebrated on Sunday, Aug. 7 at noon. The Homecoming Revival will be Aug. 9-11 at 7 p.m. each night. Guest speakers will be Pastor A.J. Bowers and Macedonia Baptist Church on Aug. 9; Pastor DeNicholas Chambers and St. Mark Baptist Church on Aug. 10; and Pastor Bryten Johnson and New Boggy Baptist Church of Waskom on Aug. 11. Everyone is invited to attend. Rev. S.L. Harris Jr., host pastor.
Senior Day Out, 2nd Wednesdays & Bible Study is coming
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 408 Milton St., will host Senior Day Out, 2nd Wednesdays & Bible Study period on Aug. 10 from 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Please come on time to enjoy a light morning snack. The event will focus on your physical health, mental health, educational topics, and most importantly, your spiritual growth. We are showing the Mully Movie, an astonishing documentary that will inspire and motivate you to help others. Senior Day will close out with a Healthy Lunch To Go for the community. For more information, call (903) 935-3952.
Friends of the Library plans used book sale
The Friends of the Marshall Public Library will host an August used book sale beginning Aug. 11 with a sneak, peek and buy for Friends members from 4 to 7 p.m. Regular sale runs Aug. 12-20 whenever the library is open: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Market on the Square open Wednesdays and Saturdays
Market on the Square, brought to the community by the Harrison County Farmers Market, is open Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 7 a.m. to noon and is located at Telegraph Park (100 block of North Washington) in downtown Marshall. Locally grown fruits and vegetables, honey, jams and jellies and artisan crafts are among the choices shoppers will find at the market.
Master Naturalists Training Class to begin in August
The Cypress Basin Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists is beginning a new training class Aug. 19. The required 40 hours of training is spread over four months, one weekend a month (Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Most classes will be held at the Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Karnack. Cost is $40 for an individual or $55 for a couple. Being a Master Naturalist includes volunteering to provide education, outreach and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and areas in East Texas. For more information, send inquiries to Caroline Hughes at cahughes8@gmail.com. Deadline to register is Aug. 1.
Bible study and luncheon offered at Westley United Methodist
Every Wednesday starting at noon, community members are welcome to join members of the Westley United Methodist Church for the group’s bible study and sandwiches meeting. The meetings are open to the public, with no registration required.
Celebrate Recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at (903) 930-5112 or Bill Power at (903) 692-2936.
TOPS meets Wednesdays
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Wednesday at Summit United Methodist Church in the youth building from 7 to 9 a.m. for weigh in and from 9 to 10 a.m. for the group meeting. Stay for the program or just come and weigh. For more information, call Christine at (210) 422-0356 or visit tops.org.