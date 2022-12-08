Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players will open the first production of their 34th season with the classic, “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Love Radio Play” by Joe Landry, this weekend.
Based on the much-loved 1946 film starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed, the radio script will be presented as a radio play read to an audience within a radio station studio of the ‘40s period. The actors will all be dressed and feeling the period with appropriate clothes and actions similar to what would have been done in that day.
Starring in the male role of George is newcomer Cheyenne Mobbs of Texarkana. Mobbs has a lot of theatre in his background but also works in independent films on occasion. He is currently working in the film being produced and filmed in Longview and Hallsville by Micah Lyons.
Playing opposite Mobbs is the talented actress/musician Lisa Daye of Shreveport, who will be Mary, his girlfriend and then wife. Lisa has worked with the theatre group for many years and is an excellent board member as well.
Others taking major roles are Joe Todaro, another Shreveport resident who has had many roles with the Players and was until recently a board member. He also works with several Shreveport acting companies and recently directed a musical show at the FMU in downtown; Jim ‘Blackburn of Jefferson, making his fourth appearance with the Players and who was formerly a board member; Jane Maddox of Austin, board member and director of several Player productions in the past, who will appear in multi-roles but mostly as Violet; Joe Wardlaw of Longview, who has appeared with the group several times and is taking the singularly important role of Clarence the Guardian Angel; and an returning actor to the group, Angela Martinez, who is playing several female roles that complete the story.
According to director Marcia Thomas, most of the actors will play several different roles as it was done in the “on the air” production of the 40s. She said, “It is going to be a real live radio production as it would have been decades ago, with the actors coming to the studio, the stage manager counting their minutes down to ‘air’ time and will be interspersed with several commercials such as you might have heard in that day. We are excited and find this a really fun way to do theatre! Furthermore, the audiences seem to like it as well since we have done this type of show several times and it always draws well. We can’t wait! Besides. its our contribution to the annual Candlelight Tour of Homes this year!”
The production will be on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at the VFW Building on U.S. 59 on the edge of the city beginning 7:15 pm each night.
Tickets are still available at The Willow Tree or online at www.JeffersonOperaHouseTheatrePlayers.com and will likely be available at the door.
Cost is $15 for adults and $8 for child 12 and under. The show is rated Family Audience and runs about 1 hour and 45 minutes.