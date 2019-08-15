The weather has especially dominated most of our lives during the past week. The weather can be described as HOT and we should avoid being in this heat as much as possible. I have had two doctor appointments this week and hopefully we can change the return visits to a more pleasant time of the year.
The 22nd Annual Country Music Hall of Fame Induction Show in Carthage was most entertaining. The highlight of the show was the Gatlin Brothers; they are great and can work the crowd to perfection.
When you are dealing with older entertainers, who were great, our predictability is not as good as the young folks (65 years or younger), but I am sure those in attendance (like us) enjoyed the program and the performance. I enjoyed seeing some friends we don’t see real often and the show was a good one.
The recent Harrison County 4-H Awards Banquet, held in Hallsville at Gold Hall drew a fine crowd of 90 in attendance.
Among those honored were Gold Star Award, Grace Soules, Shooting Teams 4-H; Bronze Star Award, Mya Stuart, Waskom 4-H; Rookie of the Year Award, TexAnn White, Waskom 4-H; “I Dare You Award,” Brenton Jenkins.
The growth of our Harrison County 4-H Program in recent years has been excellent. It grooms younger (that grow older) children in a wonderful program with awards to those that excel. The Extension Service of Texas A&M provides the direction and motivation and volunteers see that the program grows and advances.
This morning at 7:29 a.m., the full moon for the month of August arrived. It is called the Full Sturgeon Moon or the Full Red Moon or the Full Green Corn Moon. Names were given by the Native American Indians in the Northeast back in the early days of our country.
Some folks tie the “moods of people” to the various full moons. Just thought I’d let you know.
With the experiences agriculture has had with the weather the last few years, more planning is being done about the management of our livestock, especially cattle.
With our few head hopefully we will not overgraze our pastures like we have in recent times.
Actually, we have not run any cattle in the last 15 or more years. Now with our fences in good shape (will be) and cross fencing better planned, hopefully we can have a pasture of stand hay, a pasture of planted green grazing to use after the standing grass is utilized and then have hay available (if needed) for late winter and early spring cattle feed.
We will have the usual amount of “ifs and buts” to work through. We missed palpation of the females and culling the open ones, but that can be taken care of.
It is decision time for selecting the green roughage to plant on a prepared site, needed when it cools off some around mid-September. The greatest challenge may be to pull off the pasture when the cattle graze down to about five inches tall. I can share more with you about a year from now.
“Sometimes we don’t feel like praying. But if there were ever a time that we need to pray, it’s when we don’t feel like it. We need to pray until we do feel like it.” — Adrian Rogers
Will Rogers wrote in his newspaper column, March 30, 1929 — “We are a great people to get tired of anything awful quick. We just jump from one extreme to another.”
Some facts you may need to think about: If you sneeze while traveling at 60 miles per hour, your eyes will close for approximately 50 feet. The average American drinks 45 gallons of soda pop per year.
Still time to plant some fall garden vegetables; just a few hills due to the heat on the gardener. Have plants in partial shade and where you can get them watered — bush beans, snap pole beans, lima beans, cucumbers, irish potatoes (plant small whole irish potatoes with big-eyes). I don’t see any vegetable transplants this year, maybe I am missing them.
It will get cooler ... just don’t know when.