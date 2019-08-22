The days are getting shorter, the nights are getting longer, the first football game is getting closer.
However the days are hot, temperatures in the 100 degree area and the rains just don’t like our part of America. As we consider these facts, we are “enjoying “the last days of August and honestly, this is typical for this time of the year.
One of our areas most generous and caring individuals was “honored at home” recently when the Hallsville Independent School District recognized Mrs. Carol Greer for her 50 years of leadership and dedication to the Hallsville School: for 50 years as a staff member of the school facility, with 100 percent dedication to the Bobcat Pride she believes in. In the past, Carol has responded to why she does this: ”When we raise and educate our own to want to come back to this community to make a living and raise a family, it will pay off in the end. Especially when they come back and find a good job and make a better living than we have made. I want nothing more than for the children we teach to come back and be much more successful than we have been... financially, happy and successful in Life.”
“It is our duty and our charge to pass the torch to those who come behind us. They are our future. They deserved the best we have to offer with our lives, with our resources, and most of all our love. It is all about our reason for being placed here, to service and honor God and to help others.”
This event was deserved and appreciated to all that have known Carol; our family has a deep and special feeling for this lady and her family: husband James; daughter Gay and husband Scott and grandsons Zachary and Seth; and son Gregg and wife Jan and grandchildren Jake and Jade. Our daughter Jan guided us into the family well over a quarter of a century ago, and we are so blessed.
“What God says to me is more important than what I say to him”. Adrian Rogers
“Nothing ages a man as fast as trying to prove he is young as ever.” Kit Pharo
A special lady is having a special birthday Sunday. Mrs. Beth Stough will have her 90th.
This lady has been a dedicated listener and follower of mine since we arrived in 1959.
If I had just a dozen supporters (listeners and readers) all these years, maybe I could have been able to do more. Mrs. Beth wanted me and my crew to attend her party, but the “bunch” is small and don’t travel too well. The party will be Sunday from 1-5 p.m., and cake will be shared by all. We are from the same backgrounds and have kids to prove it. If you have a chance to drop by or give this fine lady a call, she would appreciate it.
I was going to share some information on the Waskom FFA Leadership Summit to be held at the Waskom High School Auditorium on Sept. 18, but there have been 150 already signed up for the daylong session, and 140 is a full house. I will share more before the date.
In a recent survey, the USDA determined that 73 percent of farms have computers. I am included in that bunch but have so little knowledge of what and how to use them, they are a problem. This means that I best get up to date or keep young people handy. Now I know why all the “newsletters” have disappeared.
Have you thought about baling your hay in larger bales? In next week’s column, I will share some information from The North American Equipment Industry that will show the dollars that can be saved by using the larger bales, not the “loafs” but the 3x4 and 4x4 bales. Just a thought.
Some folks will plant some early winter grazing after Labor Day and by the end of September. Have you located a seed source yet?
You may have to do some shopping around or consider another crop to plant. Before you skip oats, new varieties may make them a choice this fall.