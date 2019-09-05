September and it is still hot — always has been — but we always (nearly) think it is going to cool off after Labor Day, and it will, but not yet.
I again call your attention to our pastures and “right of ways,” how green the grass is. The scattered showers have helped with our forage and East Texas is not the home to as many head of cattle as it has been. Take care of the animals we have; the markets (demand) will get better.
Now is the time to get ready for the feeding of your herd (any size group). Managing your herd so they will not be overgrazing and maintain the livestock to the best of your ability.
We should have one more cutting of hay, or it’s time to set aside the pasture you intend to use as “standing forage” when our grass quits growing. If you are considering planting additional grazing for your livestock this last fall and winter, your planning should be about complete as your need to start the seeding will be soon on prepared seed beds.
Ryegrass and clover can be planted on the “short-grass” meadows until around Thanksgiving. Keep in mind, it will be March and later before much benefit from grazing gets 6- to 8-inches tall, then manage the grazing by grazing the herd a few hours a day and taking them off.
That’s the reason lots of hay is still fed in East Texas. Just do your best and the cattle will tell you how successful you have been by the condition they are in next April.
“When trials come, don’t wring your hands…bend your knees.” — Adrian Rogers
“A poor appetite for books eventually leads to intellectual malnutrition.” —William A. Ward
When we have our first break from summer’s hot weather, many gardeners stop watering their plants. However, it can be really dry in most parts of Texas in the fall. Don’t assume that leaf drop you’re seeing now is due to an early autumn. Keep the hose out.
Friday is the day to advance your learning and renew your spirits for the fall of the year in East Texas. The Annual East Texas Forage Conference will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Upshur Rural Electric Co-op Building in Gilmer.
Your registration fee includes the noon meal plus all the latest information to get us going for the fall of 2019. Two CEU credits are available to all attending, plus the information needed to succeed for the rest of this year and into 2020. Questions will be answered and the speakers on the program are outstanding.
More vegetable transplants are becoming available and the fall of the year is an excellent time for gardening in our part of Texas.
The thieves are “on the loose again,” stealing ATVs in Oklahoma and in our area of East Texas. The Texas Southwest Cattle Raisers’ Rangers are alert to the stealing. If someone offers you a buy, be sure and know the parties in the case.
Many years ago, we sold at auction two stolen tractors and found out our error a couple of days later.
The thief was a regular auction visitor and bought and sold. We located the tractors, got them back and returned them to the rightful owners and had the thief jailed twice, but he was out before I could get back home. This is not a typical happening, but it did in our case. Be alert where you park your ATVs and secure them the best you can.
A number of cattlemen I know have yet to cull their cow herd, as culled cows will not be productive to most cattlemen if kept.
Sure, there are some folks who “deal in cull cattle.” That’s their niche, but not most of us.
If she missed a calf, cull her; if she is difficult to manage, get rid of her; if her teeth will not harvest tough grass, she goes; if she is not “sound,” you are not a veterinarian, let her go. Move forward this year.