Every so often we need to remind ourselves of the changes through the years — if you are over a certain age say 50 or so.
We moved to East Texas in 1957. I was just out of the army and going to work with the Texas Agriculture Extension Service in Gregg County, Longview as a county agent.
We traveled the same road back home to Oklahoma (Love County) since that time, and son, Jim, and I went to Trenton, last Tuesday for a “day visit” with Jim and Kay Butler, who have been close friends since 1965, when we went to auction school together.
Jim helped us auction from day one until we set the hammer down a few short years ago. The Butlers had three girls and boy, and we had three boys and a girl, and our families had other parallels.
Last Thursday, we saw little to no row crops and folks were getting the second cutting of hay, and this is the last of July. Over the years we have traveled back and forth, all of the cotton, corn, huge gardens and sweet potatoes are no longer noticed.
I asked Jim where everything went. He said, “The moms and dads got old, the kids got educated. The parents are either in homes for them or with relatives while the kids inherited the land, went to Dallas and the crop and pasture land is being subdivided,”
I knew that, but it was brought back home this week with a short trip. By the way the Butlers and I qualify like the other old folks.
The Marshall Regional Arts Council will host a membership reception this today at The Marshall Visual Arts Center, 208 E. Burleson St. All are welcome; the event is free. View the Judged Art Show. Donate $25 and be a part of a drawing for your choice of art exhibited (I think). Attend, enjoy and help the Arts Council, whose membership covers Harrison, Panola, Marion and beyond.
Peach orchards report some freestone peaches will be available well into August this year. Those who are going to take advantage of this great crop should visit the orchards as soon as possible.
“Exercise daily. Walk with the Lord.” — Adrian Rogers
“I won’t be wronged. I won’t be insulted. I won’t be laid a hand on. I don’t do these things to other people and I require the same from them.” — spoken by John Wayne acting as J.B. Books in “The Shootist.”
Hay producers in Harrison, Marion and Cass Counties here in East Texas will have the opportunity to participate in a Tri County Hay Show on Oct. 10 at Kellyville Community Center. However, all entering have “things” to do before the show, including soil samples and hay samples ... more details soon.
String trimmers (in some cases) are killing our trees and bushes; it is difficult to not hit the plants, especially trees. If you will mulch with pine needles around all of your plants out about two feet, hopefully the operator of the string trimmer can use the mulch as a barrier and not hit the plants.
Mulching will control weeds and hold moisture all benefits to the plant. Please, make the effort on behalf of your trees and other plants.
All interested in supporting our Harrison County 4-H Program and the youth are invited to attend the 2019 Harrison County Awards Banquet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Gold Hall in Hallsville. A delicious meal will be served.
If you plan on attending, RSVP to County Extension Office 903-935-8413 by Monday, July 29. Efforts being made by all associated with the 4-H program have been productive. Please take time to attend; a lot has been accomplished and much more is planned. Call and let them know you will attend.
“God wants us to victors not victims, to grow not grovel; to soar not sink; to overcome not to be overwhelmed.” — William A. Ward