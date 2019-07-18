The year of 2019 will go down (in agriculture) as a year determined by the weather. I guess when you think about it, that is every year. However, the dry days we have recently received saw most of the second cutting of hay accomplished.
Now, with a fertilizer application, we should be well on our way to a third cutting.
On our farm, we have not been able to manage our small herd (35 head) of beef cattle to the point we could utilize the last cutting of hay on the pasture and use as standing hay for the cattle later in the fall and winter.
When we get our pasture to where we can properly graze it with rotating the cattle, we will be where we want to be.
Personally, we were going to plant some summer grazing crops, yet we never could find the time to get the crop planted.
Hopefully, the seed will carry over and we can get it done next year — if we can ever get the fencing done so we can rotate the cattle on four or five pastures.
The armyworms are making another pass through our area.
Early pesticide applications have been getting them under control, but that is expensive and we must keep an eye out for the pests.
Remember the Homebuyer Seminar (all invited) from 5:30 to 7 p.m., today (Thursday) at the Marshall Housing Authority, 1401 Poplar St., Marshall. Those attending will learn the steps to buying a home and the process of obtaining a mortgage loan.
For more information, contact Alicia at 903-927-4962. The program is free to all.
“Want more faith? Get into God’s word!” — Adrian Rogers
On old age: “Don’t be afraid to pack your life with lots of activities and interests. Remember, you’re over the hill; it’s OK to pick up speed. — Anonymous
Should the weather be not to your liking, remember the dog days of summer began July 3 and will extend to Aug. 11.
We have plenty of time to disagree with our weather ... and have an excuse.
In the Ark-La-Tex, we have problems with gophers, especially in our lawns and areas that we walk in.
They recently came out with a new (to me) trap call the “Gopher Hawk,” which is easy to set and costs $31.25 — not a bad price for us old folks to pay, especially if it will prevent a fall.
Our middle boy, Jerry Dillard, of Hallsville, bought one last Friday and in 30 minutes had killed his first gopher.
The damage they do to our lawns and landscapes makes the buy to be a good one.
Due to the weather, a lot of homeowners are just now getting the sod put out on new lawns.
It is most important to keep the sod or sprigs damp for the first five days and then moist over the next two weeks until the roots are established.
It is best to wait until fall to establish any woody plants due to the heat.
Last Saturday, Texas State Technical College, 2650 East End Blvd. S. (Highway 59) Marshall held a Future Fair for prospective students and they had an excellent turnout.
TSTC has been a part of our community since 1992 and has had continued improvements in the campus and student population since everything started. The interest in what they had to offer was influenced by the staff and personnel of the school and those in attendance were responding to the effort.
Bart Day, Provost of TSTC said they were seeking an increase in enrollment of near 300 students. The school year is conducted in three semesters.
This coming semester, the following areas will be taught: computer networking, computer science, cyber security, diesel, drafting and design, electrical lineworker, electro mechanics, industrial engineering tech, machining (machinist), process operations and welding.
If you are interested in advancing in any of these fields, call 903-935-1010 and schedule a tour or get your questions answered.
If you have an opportunity to receive one of their “red towels,” don’t pass it by.
“Our moments spent in the meditation lessen our sense of desperation.” — W.A. Ward