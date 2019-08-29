DO IT NOW ... before Sept. 5 (better to do it today, because there is a lot going on and we may forget), apply your fall pre-emergent granules to control annual weeds — use Dimension, Halts or Balan.
Apply them now for the cool-season grasses, as you will have no second chance. It is simple — use the pre-emergent now or look at the weeds in the future.
Some products, labeled “crabgrass preventers,” should be applied now to prevent germination of cool-season broad-leafed weeds such as henbit, dandelions, clover and chickweed. If we can accomplish the aforementioned tasks, we will enjoy our landscapes more than ever before, I hope.
A reminder that all current year Texas hunting and fishing licenses (except year-to-date fishing licenses expire Aug. 31. New licenses for 2019-20 are now on sale. Texas hunters and fisherman purchase more than 2.4 million hunting and fishing licenses annually. There are over 1,700 retailers across the state that sell the licenses.
Still one of the best investments for a property and/or land owner is an annual soil test, whether it is pasture or crop land or garden or landscapes. To feed your soil properly, only a soil test can provide the needed information. Your local county agent can assist and explain the needed action — best to do it now, lest you forget.
Harrison County Agent Matt Garrett reported Monday that armyworms had been found in Gregg County. Best you check your fields, as sometimes we have them “till near the first frost.” In some cases, I believe this is the third “problem” we have had since spring, they came early this year.
“Jesus Christ is the Light. There is no reason for you to stumble in darkness when you can walk in the Light.” — Adrian Rogers
“Out here, a man settles his own problems.” — John Wayne in the movie, “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.”
The transplants for vegetables in our fall gardens arrived this week, so take the opportunity to plant a few tomatoes (in pots if you like, which makes taking the plants in easier, in case there is an early frost).
They do better in the partial shade and where you can water them. So far, tomatoes and a host of different peppers make up the transplants; some other choices will be available later. On the small stakes with each transplant you are given the “days to mature,” so buy accordingly.
Lots of folks associate Labor Day with the arrival of fall — a good thought but not a fact. Fall officially arrives Sept. 23 and the weather operates independently, so we could be in the 90’s on the first day of fall.
Honestly, the shorter days are a major factor in our East Texas weather. Better to enjoy, plus we usually can expect nicer weather as we pass mid-September.
Earlier in the week, I enjoyed a call from a cousin that’s about four years older than I and it was most appreciated. Some of “you all” could lift on old friend or kinfolks by just remembering them with a call a couple of times a year. The surprise of the call is a boost in itself.
With Labor Day weekend ahead of us, we can expect activities to begin for the fall of the year.
The Harrison Panola Wildlife Informational Meeting will take place Sept. 26 at Marshall Civic Center, beginning at at 5 p.m. with a time to view the booths and talk with vendors. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. and door prizes will be available. Bobby Deeds, consultant for Record Rack Feeds, a Wildlife Biologists and White Tail Deer Management Specialist, will present a program.
Wild Pig Management and Control Techniques for Wild Pigs will be addressed by Dr. Jamie Sugg, Texas A&M, Rusk County. The program will be sponsored by the Harrison and Panola Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Dillard’s Feed House of Marshall and Nutrena Feeds.
The sponsors would appreciate an RSVP to 903-935-8413. A person told me last week responding to a RSVP was “like tipping your hat to a lady” — kinda out of style. It sure assists in planning.