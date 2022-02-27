Jefferson church continues serving community

Jefferson’s St. Paul Church was organized in 1867 by newly freed slaves, its first edifice being located on Cypress Street. This plot of land was donated by Mr L.T .Gray and his wife Nancy. As the years progressed, the worship has been held in several different locations.
The church was known as St. Paul Methodist Episcopal Church until 1967, when it became St. Paul United Methodist Church.
The Saint Paul Church, as has many other houses of prayer, has experienced its share of adversity. The church was even devastatingly consumed by fire in 1917. The most recent COVID pandemic caused the church to close its doors for in-person worship for over a year. In addition to that setback, the Lord called home their long time leader Winston McCowan Sr. in 2021, sending the church into even a deeper mode of recovery.
The current pastor, the Rev. Ray C. Walker, is excited and determined to take the church to higher heights and deeper depths, stating that if the people don’t come to the church we will simply take the church to the people.
They are doing so with several different projects; one of the major ones is enhancing the bus ministry, not only delivering parishioners to worship but also ministering to the needs of the community by providing transportation for the elderly and or disenfranchised by acting as a makeshift Uber service from time to time.
The church has also been instrumental in offering wellness events, acting as a current hub for Marion County COVID testing and vaccinations.
Along with other outreach ministries, the Rev. Walker went on to say “the ultimate goal is to provide ministry to the whole ma:. Spiritually, mentally, physically and economically. Even though we have experienced setback and heartbreak, we want the world to know that the church is still the church. Let the people rejoice. We have settled the question, and we made our choice. let The anthems ring out. Let victory swell for the church is still triumphant, we are alive and we are well!”