Jefferson is getting ready to “Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler!”
The Krewe of Hebe’s annual Mardi Gras activities includes the annual Queen Mab Ball, set for Feb. 4, and Mardi Gras Upriver, planned Feb. 17-19 in downtown Jefferson. This year’s theme is “Mythology Madness.”
The Queen Mab Ball takes place Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. at the Jefferson Convention & Visitors Center, 305 E. Austin St. in Jefferson and includes music, dancing, costumes and the crowning of the 2023 Mardi Gras King and Queen. Featured entertainment at this year’s ball is SiDE fx.
The arrival of the King & Queen will take place at approximately 8:30 p.m. and the crowning ceremony will begin shortly. The band will play after the ceremony has taken place. The food line will open up shortly after.
Tickets are $60 for individuals and $425 for a table of eight. Tickets are available by emailing keweofhebe@gmail.com or by contacting Robin Johnson at (903) 665-2111 or robinh@mybrowning.com or Kelli Smith at (903) 742-1405.
Dress is “After Five” or costumes. Light hors d’oeuvres will be provided by catering services.
Mardi Gras Upriver is a “weekend of revelry with parades, venders, masks and costumes, live music, crayfish and king cake” that Friday night, Saturday and Sunday. The carnival will be situated on Dallas and Polk Streets, while food and arts and crafts vendors will be set up on Dallas, Vale, Walnut and Austin Streets.
Event wristbands are $10 and cover Friday through Sunday.
The Shreveport-based group Charlette’s Web Band will be performing Friday on the main stage from 7 to 10 p.m.
On Saturday, acoustic artist Seth Bradford will perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the main stage. The Krewe of Hebe Motorcycle Parade will take place at 1:45 p.m. and the Krewe of Hebe Grand Parade will take place at 2 p.m.
Live music continues at 3 p.m. Saturday with power country band The Night Hawk Band, followed by the Krewe of Hebe Awards Presentation from 4:30 to 5 p.m. on the main stage.
Flight Delay, who performs a mix of red dirt country, southern rock, 90s country and more, will take the main stage from 5 to 7 p.m., and the Darrin Morris Band will perform from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. to round out Saturday night.
On Sunday, the Krewe of Hebe’s Children’s Parade is planned at 2 p.m. and a DJ will perform from noon to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit MardiGrasUpriver.com or visitjeffersontexas.com.