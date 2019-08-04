Staff Reports
The Jefferson Independent School District, primary, elementary, junior high and high school announced it will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2019-20 school year.
Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price and paid student meals.
This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.
For more information, contact JISD Child Nutrition Director Stephanie Holman at 903-665-246 Ext. 3003 or sgholman@jeffersonisd.org.