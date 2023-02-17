A large crowd was on hand at Roma’s Italian Restaurant in downtown Jefferson for the annual “sweetest Sunday of the year” sponsored by the Opera House Theatre Players.
While patrons filed in to attend the event entitled this year “Souper Bowl Chocolate Sunday,” they were met with greetings by board members and entertainment by 12-year-old Rockin’ Riley of Hallsville. Young Riley presented a 45-minute program of music beginning with a trumpet solo to recorded music and ending with his popular keyboard impersonations of Elton John, Billy Joel and Jerry Lee Lewis. He also played a few songs using a harmonica while playing the keyboard.
Those who brought in entries to the chocolate competition were directed to the meeting room, where two long tables were decorated with Valentines and flowers as well as footballs in reference to the day being also the much anticipated Super Bowl playoff.
While donors savored the two types of homemade soups provided free of charge by Roma’s, the judges from out of town, Priscilla Pillow and her sister, Kim Hampton, were given a clip board with the names of each entry and were advised to grade each with points from one to five on taste, texture and appearance.
Following a 40-minute review of the delicious looking cakes, candies and brownies, the the scores were totaled by board president Marcia Thomas who announced the winners to be: first to Beverly Bryant of Longview for her turtle dove candy; second place to Christie Woodson for her mini chocolate bundt cakes on Lace Doilies; and third place to Beverly Bryant for her brownies decorated with red, pink and white sprinkles.
Because neither of the winning makers were present at the time of the announcements, cash prizes were given to the theatre’s Secretary-Treasurer for keeping until they could be contacted.
According to board members, there were people there from Nacogdoches, Shreveport, Longview as well as others who were tourist visitors to Jefferson. Two memberships were also received by the theatre.