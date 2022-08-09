The Jefferson Opera House Theatre’s annual Ynot Awards was a marvelous evening of good friends and actors as well as community members who were present to receive honors.

President Marcia Thomas introduced all board members present and announced the newest board member as Jonathan Elms, a regular technician with the theatre’s shows. She also presented a brief review of the thespian groups past season that was simply one of “survival” she said due to the pandemic shut down and now faced with inflation and chaotic travel experiences.

Recommended For You


Tags