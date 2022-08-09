The Jefferson Opera House Theatre’s annual Ynot Awards was a marvelous evening of good friends and actors as well as community members who were present to receive honors.
President Marcia Thomas introduced all board members present and announced the newest board member as Jonathan Elms, a regular technician with the theatre’s shows. She also presented a brief review of the thespian groups past season that was simply one of “survival” she said due to the pandemic shut down and now faced with inflation and chaotic travel experiences.
In the end, Thomas reported that the group is still committed to bringing excellent live theater and events to Jefferson and remain positive for the future.
Certificate of Appreciation: Danielle Eigenmann, office manager of the City of Jefferson Tourist-Visitor Building.
Good Neighbor Award: Russell Cooner, a barber for over 61 years.
Sherry’s Big Heart Award: Sara Davis, a board member for a few years and an actor with the theater for even for even longer. Davis was described as “always handy and willing when work is to be done whether its baking a cake or building a monster, Sara can do it and does it willingly and on her own saying, usually, “I got this!”
The Dorothy Award: Francene and Don Rainey, for their efforts of many years to get the historic narrow gauge railroad going as a tourist attraction and diversifying into a motocross event that attracts attention and brings the media and visitors to the city on a regular basis. The Raineys are also regular donors to the theater and the Pioneer Days event for the past two seasons and are considered angel members of the theater.
Lucille Terry Cultural and Performing Arts: The Gospel Girls, a group of ladies who have spent the last several years singing music that everyone loves for numerous events and locations including nursing homes, assisted living homes, community events and local churches as well as funerals, etc. all the while spreading the “gospel” of music and love just for the enjoyment of others! The board was unanimous in their choice for this award as The Gospel Girls represent some of the “best” of this town by literally “making a difference”! The members are Glenda Irvin, Mary Spearmon, Cathy Smith, Vivian Johnson and accompanist Joselyn Jordan.
Best Actor: Jim Blackburn, for his role in “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”
Best Actress: Sara Davis, for her role in “Laundry and Bourbon.”
Best Production: “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” directed by Jane Maddox.
Best Musical Entertainer: Riley Cox, for his piano and harmonica playing skills in “Alexander’s Ragtime Band and Saloon Show.”