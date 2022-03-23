In a salute to the Oscar-winning music from the movies, Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players will present well-known percussionist and instructor, Anthony Robinson, in a concert of some of the greatest songs ever composed for films.
The concert is fundraiser for the thespian group, now in its 33rd season, and will be held at the historic Union Baptist Church in Jefferson that was restored in recent years by Richard Collins of Dallas.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, the actual time of the Oscar ceremonies in Los Angeles.
Anthony Robinson is graduate of Northwestern State University with a bachelor’s degree and of East Texas State University (now Texas A&M Commerce) with a master’s degree. He also is a graduate of the First Sergeants Academy, Maxwell AFB.
He is the current assistant conductor/principal percussionist with the Marshall Sympathy Orchestra, a percussionist with the Shreveport Symphony, a percussion specialist with the Spring Hill ISD and a section percussionist with the Longview Symphony. He is also an adjunct professor of percussion at East Texas Baptist University, and following his retirement as head band director for Marshall ISD, he frequently donates much of his time and talent to area nursing homes.
According to Robinson, most of his program will be the highly popular songs that were themes for movies of the past, including “My Funny Valentine,” “My Heart Will Go On,” “Strangers in Paradise,” “Send In The Clowns” and a number of other famous songs.
One song that will be hopefully featured is “If I Could Reach You” by Randy McNeill of Marshall, who was also a Golden Globe Nominee. The song won an Oscar in 1972 and was featured in the movie “Butterflies Are Free.” McNeill and family members who still live in Marshall will be invited to attend.
Other additions to the concert will be a small exhibit of clothing worn by two stars of Hollywood. One is a beautiful purple velvet pantsuit that was owned by actress Rita Moreno, an Oscar winner who is currently up for another shot at the award. The other item is a glamorous peau de soie full length cape trimmed in fur that was worn in the movie “These Old Broads” by either Debbie Reynolds, Elizabeth Taylor or Joan Collins. Both items are from The Marcia Collection of vintage clothing.
Tickets at $15 per person and will be available at the door by 4:30 p.m. the day of the concert. Open seating is available on the pews. Following the concert, the audience will be invited to the anteroom behind the church for wine, tea, canapes and to meet the entertainer. Photographs and autographs are encouraged.