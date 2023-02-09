Jefferson talented chocolate-makers are gearing up for one of the most fun and unusual events held in East Texas: Souper Bowl Chocolate Sunday.
Conceived as an idea to be a fundraiser for the city’s community theater group, the Opera House Theatre Players, the event has been going for over 10 years and helps bring smiles to the lovers of chocolate, musical entertainment and plain old fun with friends every year that is one of the most popular combinations of sweet love and even sweet-tooth chocolate lovers in the area.
Because it has fallen on a Super Bowl Sunday several times, the party this year was fashioned into a “souper” bowl event with soup being furnished free of charge by Roma’s for a satisfying experience, Theatre Board President Marcia Thomas said.
This time the soiree will be held on Sunday, Feb. 12 at Roma’s Restaurant in downtown Jefferson. From noon to 1:30 pm, those who are entering the competition for the “best” chocolate creation may bring in their entries and be given a number that will be placed on their entry. At about 2 p.m., the specially chosen judges will begin to evaluate each of the entries, which this year will compete for the three top cash prizes.
According to Players board members, the judges are always chosen from out of town in order to give everyone from either in or out of town a chance to win.
Board members also said that talented 12-year-old Riley Cox, from Hallsville, will be entertaining on the keyboard, singing and grooving in his inimitable way the popular songs of today and yesterday, including Billy Joel, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash among others. Cox is not only an advancing musician who is now studying trumpet, but is in high demand for entertainment at area events. He also was chosen by his teachers to travel to Dallas to compete in a math and spelling competition recently.
Those who wish to attend may do so by donating $12 or more per person at the door. The party will be over by about 4 p.m. There is no charge to enter the competition.