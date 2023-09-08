With temperature still blazing outside in the old riverport town of Jefferson, a really fun hot time was going on inside the city’s tourist center as the Roaring Jazz Age Party got going on Labor Day Saturday.
Billed as perceived “party of the century” — this century that is — the party was a celebration of the Opera House Theatre Players’ 35th season that begins officially in September each year. This year the party was originally planned for months at the beautiful Twin Oaks Plantation home situated on acreage just outside the city limits, but the extreme multi days of temperatures over 100 degrees forced the theater group to make last minute changes to the inside.
The welcomed change was evident as something over 50 persons, most dressed in 1920s costume, attended the event that featured the well-known Hotsy Totsy Boys Orchestra from Dallas and Cincinnatti playing for a three-hour concert and dance.
Also featured during the evenings festivities was a brief presentation of the annual YNOT Awards that are given out to various businesses and persons by the theatre board as a way of recognizing the excellent work that they do in attracting visitors to the city and making friends that usually end in the friends deciding to purchase homes in the little tourist town.
Those winning awards were; The Dorothy Award to Auntie Skinner’s Riverboat Restaurant & Bar; The Good Neighbor Award to Yesteryear Gift Shop & Classy Glitz Boutique; The Sherry’s Big Heart Award to Joe Coady; and The Spotlight Award to Lonesome Dove Drive-Thru Safari.
The most prestigious award, the Lucille M. Terry Cultural and Performing Arts Award, went to Martha and Alan Yarbrough of Mansfield, Louisiana for their continuing support of the arts and culture of the community by generously allowing many functions to be held on the grounds of Twin Oaks.
The couple began to visit the little town some years ago as tourist and decided to take the home that had been erected similarly to one seen by the original owner in Natchez and completely restore it and add their own touches. The result, is a spectacularly-beautiful piece of property that looks as if it had been built before the civil war.
The Players have held several fund-raising events at the property over the past 10 or more years and were so very disappointed that the weather forced a change of location. The new theater brochure will feature the Yarbroughs and Twin Oaks.
Some extra entertainment was provided as the band took a few breaks by four members of the board, Lisa Daye, Jane Maddox, Dian Beaird and Marcia Thomas, as they sang their version of “I’m Just Wild About Harry.” Ths was followed by a trumpet solo by young Riley Cox as he played a Louie Armstrong version of “When The Saints Go Marching In.”
Still later, board member Jane Maddox lead the entire group in a lesson of leg-kicking Charleston choreography. A photographer of note, Ron Munden, was on hand to play “paparazzi” during the evening as well.
A silent auction was available during the festivities with items garnered from Jefferson and Marshall and arranged by the Players Stage-Friend newcomer, Joy Quirk. Those who won items were notified at the party or will be notified by email or phone as soon as possible.
The Players’ next production will open in October with a radio script presentation of the famous Inner Sanctum radio show that was later transferred to television. It is scheduled for Enoch’s Coffee and Wine on Oct. 27-28. Tickets will go on sale in early October.