If you’re fascinated with hauntings, local tales and ghosts that fly by moonlight, you will be interested in seeing the Opera House Theatre Players’ first production of the season, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” scheduled for Oct. 29 and 30 at the Union Baptist Church Event Building.
Based on the famous horror story by writer Washington Irving, it was first published in 1820 in England where Irving was living. Since that time, it has been one of the most read and thrilling stories ever to be published. It has been made into films such as the one in 1922 that starred — of all people — Will Rogers. Later there was a movie made by Walt Disney, and still later in 2000 it was the theme of a film called “Sleepy Hollow High” featuring high school kids who are forced to clean up a secluded park and bump into some mighty strange things.
Board member Jane Maddox of Austin will direct the play, which has been adapted into a radio-style format utilizing a number of actors in various roles as well as narrators for the presentation. The actors will also dress in gothic costume and adopt vocal changes to fit the role. There will also be special lighting, swamp fog and mysterious music to enhance the production in its 19th century era.
In addition to special effects, an exhibit of art will be on display presented by students of Jefferson Schools’ art director Melanie Howard. The art will feature the theme of the play and will be in mixed media. Students participating in the exhibit will each receive a complimentary ticket to the show.
Tickets at $15 per person are on sale now at The Willow Tree in downtown Jefferson or on line at www.JeffersonOperaHouseTheatrePlayers.com. The show is rated PG and suitable for school age children. Because of it being on Halloween weekend, refreshments will follow each performance in the kitchen and lounge area directly behind he church. For more information, call (903) 665-8243.