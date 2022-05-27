The Jefferson Opera House Theatre will host a third performance of their recent ‘Laundry and Bourbon’ play on Saturday, May 28 in a salute to U.S. veterans.
The play is at 7:30 p.m. at the United Missionary Baptist Church event building.
“The performance will be a free performance to honor those veterans of any war that are still living and their spouses at no charge during this Memorial Day weekend,” the theater company said. “If you are a newcomer to the area and unknown, you should bring your military ID for admittance.
Seating is limited, so those wishing to see the performance should RSVP at JeffersonTheatre@aol.com or (903) 665-8243 and leave a message if no answer.
The audience is also invited to a meet-the-cast reception following the performance, where cookies and lemonade will be served in the kitchen room directly behind the event building.