JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s Krewe of Hebe, which hosts the annual Mardi Gras weekend, is set to offer a different celebration next month as it brings back the 29th annual Jefferson Salutes America event in recognition of Independence Day.
The event, which brings together area nonprofits, school organizations and businesses, will see a host of activities in downtown Jefferson in honor of the Fourth of July holiday. The event will also include the annual Bake Sale auction benefiting the Jefferson Carnegie Library’s children’s program. Other organizations which set up benefit booths at the event each year include the Jefferson High School cheerleaders, the Strutters drill team and Color Guard, as well as the Boy Scouts and Jefferson Royalty.
The annual Independence Day event draws thousands to the bayou city each July to celebrate the nation’s independence.
The 29th annual Jefferson Salutes America is free and open to the public. The downtown Jefferson event will kick off at 5 p.m. on July 4 and run through the fireworks show after the sun sets.
The fun begins with a children’s trike/bike parade at 6:05 p.m., with special guest Uncle Sam himself making an appearance. The annual Fireworks Finale will kick off about 9:30 p.m. or when it gets dark and they will be launched over the waters of the Big Cypress Bayou, by the downtown bridge.
The booths and vendors, as well as the Bake Sale will be set up at Otstott Park in downtown Jefferson, at the corners of West Lafayette Street and North Vale Street.
The Welcome Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance will be held at 6 p.m. at Otstott Park, followed by the Ice Cream Championship Judging at 6:15 p.m., and the Bake Sale benefiting the Friends of the Jefferson Carnegie Library at 6:30 p.m. on July 4.
The Shreveport Metropolitan Concert Band will begin their performance at 7:30 p.m. at the Otstott Park Gazebo. The festivities wrap up before the fireworks show with the Quaker State 500 Duck Race at 9:15 p.m.
Guests are invited to attend the events, visit the booths hosted by area organizations and nonprofits and bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit and enjoy the fireworks show at the end of the night.
Those wanting to make donations to help sponsor the event or the cost of the fireworks, should send donations to the 501© 3 nonprofit organization, the Krewe of Hebe at P.O. Box 562, Jefferson, TX 75657. Donations can also be made via Square by visiting https://square.link/u/aV3ZeN8N
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/981501215891589