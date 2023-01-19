Jefferson’s community theater has come up with a super idea for their annual fundraiser that falls on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 12.
It’s “Souper Bowl Chocolate Sunday,” a day when all the good cooks with creative imagination and will come forth with their best chocolate creation to complete this year for cash prizes of the top three winners.
According to President Marcia Thomas, they were a bit “tackled” last year when unbeknownst to them, the annual Chocolate Sunday event fell on the Super Bowl day when the date was moved.
“We had a wonderful event anyway with the enjoyable Gospel Girls who sang in the Episcopal Church and then all went into the Parish Hall where the judging was done,” she said. “The tables were laid out beautifully and embellished with a gorgeous arrangement of flowers compliments of Fantasy Fairytales Florals. Several brought in their delicious desserts, and one of the winners was a darling young girl from Marshall. She was thrilled and so were we! Unfortunately, the attendance was way off and we were determined to fix it one way or another this year, and we have! It was literally a punting situation!”
She went on to say that this year the event has been moved to Roma’s Italian Restaurant in their meeting room area, and all who wish to attend with a donation of $12 or more will receive a free bowl of “souper bowl soup” in addition to consuming the terrific chocolate desserts following.
Also on the menu will be entertainment by the talented young “Rockin’ Riley” on the keyboard, who promises to play the latest pop tunes in his growing repertoire dressed in football gear.
Entry forms are available now through the theatre’s website www.JeffersonOperaHouseTheatrePlayers.com and in the Jimplecute. They may also be obtained by email to JeffersonTheatre@aol.com or by phoning (903) 665-8243.