Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players have announced the cast for its upcoming production of “Laundry and Bourbon,” a one-act play that will be performed on May 20-21.
The play is the second production of the Players’ 33rd season, which will conclude in July with a musical.
Laura Romine will play Elizabeth, a “strong, sensuous woman who is intelligent but underdeveloped,” the company said. Romine last worked with the players in “Spreading It Around.” Lisa Daye is directing and playing Hattie, “a woman whose bluff needs calling.” Sara Davis, a veteran player, is Amy, “a bright, sassy and spoiled Baptist woman who is given to gossip.”
The setting for the play, written by the late Shreveport resident James McLure, is the front porch of Roy and Elizabeth’s home in Maynard, Texas on a hot, summer afternoon in the late 1960s.
“Elizabeth and her friend are folding laundry and watching TV and gossiping when they are joined by another friend, Amy Lee, who can’t resist blurting out that Roy has been seen in town with another woman,” the company said. “When alcohol is served, the stories get louder and broader and a bit unwieldy with salty, comic banter between the three.”
The performances will be held at the Union Missionary Baptist Church event space at 7:30 each night. Tickets are $15 per person and will be available online at www.JeffersonOperaHouseTheatrePlayers.com and at the door. It is mostly suitable for adult and teen audiences.