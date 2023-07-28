“We think its going to be the Party of the Century!” said Jefferson’s Community Theater President, Marcia Thomas as she spoke to other board members at a recent meeting.
Board members Lisa Daye, Jane Maddox, Dian Beaird and Scott Imhof agreed that it certainly was shaping up to go in that direction.
The party they’re talking about is the big celebration of the Opera House Theatre Players 35th anniversary of presenting live theatre to the historic tourist town, one of the most visited places in Texas. The group was organized in 1989 on a shoe-string budget that was initially funded by the City of Jefferson and has maintained itself for over three decades, most of it without a theater performance home.
The thespians have presented all manner of per-
formances from musicals, story-telling, talent shows, comedy-dramas, as well as being the producer of several big name entertainments over the past ten years like the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra and the Glenn Miller Orchestra to the more recent Sons of the Pioneers. They even performed several times during the past pandemic episode at a location that was furnished by a local business.
On Sept. 2, the Players and Mr. “Jay Gatsby,” played by local resident and television mogul Mark McKay, are inviting all to a roaring Jazz Age lawn party on the grounds of Twin Oaks Plantation. The owners, Alan and Martha Yarborough, are donating their grounds for the event that will surpass anything ever done there before with a nationally known orchestra, the Hotsy Totsy Boys, who play the great music of the 20s, 30s and 40s and several musical acts, as well as a silent auction table, papparazzi taking photos, a display of antique cars, delicious hors d’ouevres with champagne plus both red and white wines and tea, and a big surprise that will be revealed upon the arrival of costumed ticket buyers who come for a rollicking good time and a “wing-ding” of a party that would be the envy of any Long Island, New York-style gathering.
Invitations to theatre members and special supporters will go out in the mail the early part of August with ticket sales being available as soon as possible. The public will be able to purchase online at the Players webpage, and all hotel and bed and breakfast establishments may make early purchases but there can only be a maximum number of tickets sold. Those attending are asked to wear period attire or summer cocktail wear for ladies and gentlemen, No jeans will be allowed (Mr. Gatsby’s orders!).
For information or early arrangements, please call (903) 665-8243 or email JeffersonTheatre@aol.com.