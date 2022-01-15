JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players are gearing up for their sweetest event of the year.
The annual Chocolate Sunday event serves as the largest fundraiser of the year for the local thespian group and this year’s event is set for 1 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Christ Episcopal Church in Jefferson. Entertainment will begin at 3 p.m.
The event allows chefs and cooks to cook up some of their favorite chocolate and sweet creations, then judges decide who gets to take home the winning titles.
This year’s live entertainment will include gospel musicians and singers.
Guests are asked to offer a $15 donation per person over 10 years old, in exchange for a taste of each chef participant’s offerings.
Proceeds from the event are used each year to fund the operating costs of the group’s season of productions, including costumes, props and more.
Lined up as part of the entertainment are the Gospel Girls, a quintet of singers who specialize in gospel music of old and contemporary. Also set to perform is Ann Leslie of Marshall who is well-known in the area for singing original songs and old melodies. Johnny Nance, a local folk singer and Jefferson native Stuart Hamblen will also perform, along Jen and Lisa, a gospel duo from Shreveport. Riley Cox, 11, a local keyboardist will also return to this year’s line up.
Those who wish to enter the chocolate-making competition, can do so for free by filling out an entry form on the Players’ website at www.jeffersonoperahousetheatreplayers.com
Judges will judge the entries between from 2 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 13 and announce winners before the entertainment begins. Prizes and ribbons will be awarded to the top entries.
“We have always been so thrilled with the amount of chocolate recipes that show up at our event for all these years,” Players’ President Marcia Thomas said. “They are not only beautiful but absolutely scrumptious to eat. Most of us cannot wait to see what shows this year so please do not delay your entry blanks; send them in as soon as possible.”