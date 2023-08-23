The Harrison County AgriLife Extension office is buzzing with anticipation as the upcoming Texas 4-H year promises to deliver a wave of exciting opportunities, learning experiences, and community engagement. With the 4-H new year just around the corner, Sept. 1, local youth are being encouraged to join the Harrison County 4-H program.
Texas 4-H has been a cornerstone of personal and professional development for young individuals, providing a platform for growth and exploration in areas such as agriculture, food and nutrition, STEM, leadership and community service.
The 4-H program offers a diverse array of projects. From animal husbandry to robotics, cooking to public speaking, and everything in between, there’s a project for every curious mind. This year, Harrison County 4-H has a 4-H program assistant, Jennifer Barrett, who will be dedicated to 4-H full time.
One of the core values of 4-H is leadership development. Members are empowered to take charge of projects, organize events, and contribute meaningfully to their communities. Through these experiences, young individuals develop critical life skills, such as teamwork, communication, and problem-solving, that will serve them well into adulthood.
Joining 4-H means becoming a part of a supportive community. The friendships formed within 4-H often last a lifetime, as members share experiences, challenges, and triumphs. The local clubs and activities provide a safe space for young individuals to express themselves, make lasting connections, and learn from one another.
Enrollment for the upcoming 4-H year is now open for all Harrison County youth aged 8 to 18. Interested individuals can contact the local Extension office at (903) 935-8413 or email Jennifer.Barrett@ag.tamu.edu.
The excitement for the upcoming Texas 4-H year in Harrison County continues to build. This is not just an invitation to join a program; it’s an invitation to embark on a journey of self-discovery, leadership and community engagement. The time to join is now, and the opportunities that await are limitless.