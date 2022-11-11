Jordan's Way raises money for Marshall animal shelter

The Friends of Marshall Animals hosted their annual fundraising event with Jordan’s Way, a national non-profit that hosts a country-wide tour of shelters each year.
This is the second time that the Marshall Pet Adoption Center and the Friends of Marshall Animals have participated in the annual Jordan’s Way fundraising campaign, called the 300 shelters tour, to assist them in raising funds for the new year.
Jordan’s Way visited the shelter Wednesday to do a large fundraising push, and the Friends of Marshall Animals and Jordan’s Way reported Wednesday night before the event ended they were less than $600 from $9,000 being raised for the shelter.