Keep Marshall Beautiful Board is proud to announce the July 2023 Beautification Awards for residential and commercial properties.
The winner of the July 2023 Beautification Award for a Commercial/Business Property goes to Willow Salon at 1407 Houston St. Owner Kelli Kerby takes great pride in her salon, which is housed inside of a beautiful 103-year-old historical building. Kelli has won awards for maintaining the historical integrity of the home. For example, she has an original lamp shade and screen door. The Marshall resident who nominated Willow Salon said the property owner has done a wonderful job of improving the landscaping. Stones and rocks have been added. Ornamental grass, pink roses and maple trees have been planted. Crepe myrtles are providing beautiful color and shade. The lawn is maintained by Javier Martinez, and Verhalen Landscaping is responsible for the garden design. The property owner has big plans for the back of the property, which is extra beautiful with large trees and green space. Dumpsters are used to hide commercial trash and debris from public view. In addition to signage, Kelli won a $50 Lowe’s gift card.
The winner of the July 2023 Beautification Award for a Residential Property goes to Carin in the New Town Neighborhood. Keep Marshall Beautiful Board Member Lillian Banks nominated the property and described it as always neat and tidy. The lawn is always well maintained. At the front door, two large turquoise planters are filled with lots of pink Petunia and topiaries. Along the driveway, orange day lilies are in full bloom. Carin puts litter in its place and works to make sure trash and debris does not accumulate on the street, her driveway and lawn. Carin said she is proud of the beautiful place she calls home. In addition to signage, Carin won a $50 gift card to Lowe’s Home Improvement Store.
Keep Marshall Beautiful is accepting nominations for August 2023 Beautification Awards. Anyone can enter however properties must be located with the city limits of Marshall. Self nominations are encouraged. Visit the City of Marshall website to nominate and upload a photo. Residents can also e-mail photos and short description to ccheryel@yahoo.com. Nominations can also be made through Facebook @KeepMarshall Beautiful.