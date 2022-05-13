Keep Marshall Beautiful and the City of Marshall are proud to announce Beautification Award winners for the month of May 2022. Winners were formally recognized by the Marshall City Council on Thursday at City Hall.
Residential: Mr. and Mrs. Roberts have transformed their home at 3107 Victory Drive. Built in 1930, the family has lived here for about 10 years and said it was time for a facelift.
The landscape was upgraded too to include new flower beds, confederate jasmine and many of their favorite plants.
Commercial: Mr. and Mrs. Vassar are the proud owners of the Wisteria Garden Bed and Breakfast at 215 E. Rusk in downtown Marshall.
This family-owned business is beautifully adorned with a variety of native plants such as bluebonnets and lilies. This place is the perfect weekend getaway from the hustle and bustle of the big city.
Look around your city and nominate a residential or commercial property for a June Award. Self-nominations are encouraged.
Visit www.MarshallTexas.net and click on Keep Marshall Beautiful to complete the submission form and upload a photo.