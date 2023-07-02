Keep Marshall Beautiful and the City of Marshall are proud to announce Beautification Awards winners for the month of June 2023. The awards are presented monthly to celebrate neighborhood pride and promote neatness and overall maintenance and upkeep of properties within the city limits of Marshall.
Judges score residential and commercial properties on curb appeal and efforts to reduce and eliminate clutter and debris. Winning properties receive a $50 gift card to Lowe’s Home Improvement Store. Winners are also recognized by the Marshall City Council. This contest runs annually from April through September.
The winners of the June 2023 Beautification Awards for residential and commercial properties are:
The winner of the June 2023 Beautification Award for a Residential Property goes to property owner Winfred Greene Jr. The home was built in 1930. He purchased the property in 2015. The exterior has been washed and cleaned. The iron fencing that surrounds the property has been restored, and a white pergola was built for outdoor enjoyment. Behind the gate, there are roses in garden pots, Elephant Ear and colorful lawn art décor. Willie Hudson Jr. oversees the landscaping.
“This home has been beautifully restored and the lawn is always neat and well kept,” said Javanna Vaughan, who nominated the property for the award. In addition to signage, Winfred and Javanna won a $50 gift card to Lowe’s Home Improvement Store.
The winner of the June 2023 Beautification Award for a Commercial/Business Property goes to Comfort Suites, located at 5204 East End Boulevard. Property Manager Vinod Patel takes great pride in hotel. He said curb appeal is everything. Every April and October, 250 flats of colorful flowers are planted. And the colors change with the season. At the entrance, lots of pink Begonia and white Impatient greet summer guests. Elephant Ear planted over 20 years ago come back every spring. Pink petunias are beautiful, and lots of orange Zinnia thrive in the sun and around the swimming pool. Patel said curb appeal is important to hotel guests as well.
“They tell us how beautiful our flowers are and they love taking pictures.” In an online review, a hotel guest wrote about the beautiful landscaping and comfy, clean beds and professional staff. “This will be my choice of hotels when I am in the area again.” In addition to signage, Vinod Patel won a $50 Lowe’s gift card, which he presented to Alfredo Cerventes, who oversees watering and maintenance.
Keep Marshall Beautiful is accepting nominations for July 2023 Beautification Awards. Self nominations are always encouraged. Visit the City of Marshall website to nominate and upload a photo. Residents can also e-mail photos and short description to ccheryel@yahoo.com. Nominations can also be made through Facebook @KeepMarshall Beautiful.