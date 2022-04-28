Keep Marshall Beautiful has launched its annual beautification awards program. The program recognizes properties that demonstrate a dedication to keeping Marshal beautiful through effective landscaping and ongoing maintenance.
“This program is all about neighborhood pride and the people who are dedicated to keeping their properties beautifully maintained and free of debris and clutter,” said Cheryel Carpenter, chairperson of Keep Marshall Beautiful. “Beautification attracts economic development, job creation and a better quality of life for our residents.”
Each month, beginning in May, Keep Marshall Beautiful and the City of Marshall will present the Beautification Award to one residential property and one commercial property. The judges panel is comprised of Keep Marshall Beautiful Board members and City of Marshall staff, with participation from the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce.
The winners will have bragging rights and be given attractive signage to be displayed on their property for the month. They will also receive a certificate and formal recognition by the Marshall City Council. Winning properties will also be highlighted on social media and in the News Messenger. The first award will be announced in May 2022.
Anyone can enter. Self-nominations are encouraged.
To nominate a location, visit the City of Marshall website at www.marshalltexas.net and click on the Keep Marshall Beautiful page to complete the online submission form. For more information about Keep Marshall Beautiful, call Daniel Duke at (903) 472-2450.
Daniel Duke serves as the staff liaison to Keep Marshall Beautiful Board. He is also the city’s tourism director.
“As Marshall continues to attract visitors, we want their first impression of our city to be a good one,” he said. “We want to see everyone getting involved in helping to make our city beautiful.”