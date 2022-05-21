Kid shows, tribute acts coming to Marshall's Memorial City Hall in June

Memorial City Hall will host several kids shows, as well as some tribute acts, in June.
Information and tickets can be found online at memorialcityhall.com or by calling (903) 934-7992.
Wildlife on the Move
The Marshall Public Library will present Wildlife on the Move on June 7 at 10:30 a.m. It’s a nonprofit animal outreach education organization focused on bringing science to life with rescued animal ambassadors. This program is free to attend and suitable for all ages. Sponsored by the Friends of a Public Library.
Decades of the King
This Elvis experience takes place June 12 at 7 p.m. Experience Elvis Presley’s like you’ve never experienced him before beginning in the ‘50s! The weekend shows will take you on a journey from his early Sun Record hits to his many TV appearances, and have you rocking and rolling with every song. Who says you can’t dance in your seats or in the aisle?
The Little Mermaid
The Marshall Public Library will present The Little Mermaid on June 21 at 10:30 a.m. Bright Star Touring Theatre is a national touring theater company based in Asheville, North Carolina whose mission is to challenge, engage and delight audiences all over the world. This program is free to attend and suitable for all ages. Sponsored by the Friends of a Public Library.
The Ultimate Elton John Rock Tribute Show
Legends of Las Vegas will present The Ultimate Elton John Rock Tribute Show on June 24 at 7 p.m. Take a ride through one of the most epic rock catalogs of the 1970s with Elton John’s smash hits like Bennie and the Jets, Tiny Dancer, Your Song, Yellow Brick Road, Philadelphia Freedom, Crocodile Rock and Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting to deeper cuts like Funeral for a Friend, Madman Across the Water, All the Girls Love Alice, Mona Lisa & Mad Hatters and many, many more. No tracks. No tricks. Just a killer rock band delivering over two hours of a dynamic, all-live performance.
The Hootens’ Gospel Concert Series
The Hootens’ Gospel Concert Series will present Jeff and Sheri Easter on June 25 at 5 p.m. After 36 years of music and marriage, Jeff and Sheri continue to encourage hearts while setting a standard of excellence in the field of southern and country/bluegrass gospel music. Jeff and Sheri have a dynamic sound/stage presence with unbelievable family harmonies and an authentic ability to communicate a message of hope. “When we perform, we want people to leave a little different than when they came in,” Sheri explains. “We want them to have a great time smiling, laughing, crying and healing. We want them to know God loves them and that He is in control.”
The Diary of Ann Frank
East Texas Performing Arts will present The Diary of Anne Frank on July 1-3. This is a repeat production of ETPA’s celebrated show, which tells the story of Anne Frank, a young Jewish girl killed in the Holocaust.