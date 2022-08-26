“Doctor Yourself,” encourages this cabinet, made to hold the Munyon Remedies in a drug store. The cabinet lists the “remedies” it contains according to the ailments they claim to “Relieve Immediately.” You won’t find any ingredients lists, warnings or drug facts here. These are Munyon’s Homeopathic Remedies from the early 20th century.
James M. Munyon was a businessman with a talent for marketing and a staff of chemists and physicians. He started selling homeopathic medicines in the 1890s. After some legal trouble following the passage of the Pure Food and Drug Act, he had to sell his products as “remedies” instead of “cures.” This isn’t the only controversy associated with Munyon. Hawley Harvey Crippen, a homeopath at Munyon’s London office, was convicted of murder and hanged in 1910. This history hasn’t made Munyon’s advertising any less appealing to collectors; this cabinet sold for $1,850 at Morford’s Antique Advertising auction.
Antique apothecary and drug store memorabilia are popular collectibles, but be careful! Antique medicine bottles and other packaging may contain harmful substances. Keep them away from children and pets. Handle them carefully; wear rubber gloves and clean the cabinets in a well-ventilated area.
Q: I bought several Ashton Drake bride and fashion dolls. I paid more than $200 for each one. I would like to sell them. Can you tell me what their resale value could be?
A: Ashton Drake began making dolls in 1985. The dolls are carefully detailed and made from quality materials. The company also makes realistic baby dolls for adult collectors and children. Ashton Drake fashion and bride dolls have recently sold for $25 to $100.
Q: I found a large bowl (over 16 inches in diameter) marked “Colonial Pottery Stoke, England” and “Genoa.” The seller wrote on the label “Blue Transfer Ware Bowl.” It’s in good condition with just the normal little stress crack along the bottom. Do you know the approximate year it was made and its value?
A: Colonial Pottery was located in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England. F. Winkle, a partner in a pottery in nearby Hanley, moved to Stoke to run the Colonial Pottery in 1899. The name became F. Winkle & Co. in 1890. “Colonial Pottery” was used as a mark from 1890 to 1925. The company made earthenware and opaque porcelain. It was in business until about 1931. “Genoa” is the name of the pattern, not the place it was made. The transfer pattern of flowers and leaves was made in blue and white and also in red and white. Your large bowl is probably part of a washstand set. A five-piece washstand set included a pitcher, large wash basin, small pitcher, mug and bowl with a lid. A pitcher and bowl set sold for $70 a few years ago.