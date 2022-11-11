Q: My parents gave away all my toys when I went to college. One toy that I can’t forget about was a Fisher-Price Tick Tock clock. I finally found one recently in an antiques mall. I paid $8 for it, even though the music mechanism sounds damaged. Is this a good price?
A: Sorry about your parents throwing your toys out. I hear that a lot from collectors wanting some of their childhood back, even if it is through items from antiques stores. Your Fisher-Price Tick Tock Teaching Clock was very popular, introduced in the early 1960s. The most popular models, with slight visual differences, came out in 1962 and 1964. It is colorful, with stickers and a clock face with big numbers and arms. Images of night and day are revealed as the arms move. When wound up, it plays the song “Grandfather’s Clock” and has a background metronome ticking sound. You got a bargain! Most of those clocks sell online for up to $60, depending on condition. They are still being made and sold.
Q: I have a collection of Pfaltzgraff Village stoneware from the 1970s and am looking to replace a few pieces. Some have the castle stamp, some have a different stamp with a small circle at the top and “USA,” and others have no stamp at all. I’m trying to find the date and value of these pieces. Can you give me any information or resources that could help me find this?
A: Pfaltzgraff was started by members of the Pfaltzgraff family in 1811 and is the oldest pottery in the United States. Stoneware crocks, jugs, flower pots and utility jars were made at first. Different members of the family started their own potteries. Brothers Henry B. and George B. Pfaltzgraff started their company in York County, Pennsylvania, in 1889. It became the Pfaltzgraff Stoneware Company in 1894. The name became the Pfaltzgraff Pottery Co. in 1906. It was changed to Pfaltzgraff Co. in 1964. Dinnerware was first made in the 1950s. The “Village” pattern was made in the United States beginning in 1976. It was made in China beginning in 2007 and is no longer made in the U.S. Pfaltzgraff used a variety of marks, both stamped and engraved. If you want to replace missing pieces, several replacement sites are listed on “Popular Apps & Websites to Buy or Sell Collectibles, Household Goods, and More” on Kovels.com.
Q: I have a Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer Ted Williams original beer stein. He was known in baseball as “The Splendid Sprinter.” All his statistics are printed on the bottom. Can you tell me how much it’s worth?
A: Ted Williams was one of baseball’s greatest players. His image and statistics were printed on many types of collectibles, including root beer bottles. Baseball player images and logos are easily reproduced. Watch out for fakes that can look as good as the originals. A stein similar to yours with a certificate of authenticity recently sold for $20.
Q: I discovered a green glass vase with a Rosenthal mark and signed Tapio Wirkkala. I did some searching and found it is vase no. 2512, a 1963 design. It’s 5 1/2 inches tall. Can you give me more information and an idea of value?
A: Tapio Wirkkala (1915-1985) was a Finnish designer of glassware, silver, ceramics, wooden ware, furniture, jewelry, textiles and more. He designed for several companies and opened his own studio in 1955. Wirkkala designed tableware for Rosenthal from 1956 to 1985 and glass items from 1963 to 1981. At least 18 different glass items were made. Vase 2512 was made in two sizes. Wirkkala vases have sold for just over $100 to more than $1,000. A 12 3/4-inch vase auctioned recently for about $125 and a 17 1/2-inch vase for about $325.
TIP: If you have an old carving set and the steel sharpener is stained, do not worry. It will still work, and it’s safe to use with knives that touch food.