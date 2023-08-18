Q: I need a price to insure an 1870 bisque figurine. It was listed in your 2015 price guide on Kovels.com for $45. It was not listed in later price guides. I find it hard to believe a bisque figurine that was almost 150 years old in 2015 was worth so little. How can I find the current value for insurance purposes?
A: The value of your figurine depends on the maker, decoration, size and condition more than on its age. An unmarked bisque figurine is not worth as much as a figurine by a well-known maker. If you want to insure your figurine, contact your insurance company to see if they require a written appraisal. In that case, your figurine would have to be seen by a licensed appraiser to determine the value. The prices listed in Kovels’ Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide are new each year, not “updates” of entries that were listed in previous years. Prices are from completed sales in auctions, stores, or at shows. A few “asking” prices are included.
Q: My mother used an electric Simplex Model 5-463 mangle to iron sheets and pillowcases. It was made by the American Ironing Machine Co. of Algonquin, Illinois. It’s in fairly good condition and works very well, though I’ve never ironed anything with it. Do you know what the value might be?
A: The American Ironing Machine Co. was founded in Chicago in 1905. It made rotary ironers (mangles) and other laundry equipment for home, commercial and institutional use. Early ironers were powered by electricity or gasoline engines. The machines were made by Peter Brothers Manufacturing Co. of Algonquin. The two companies merged in 1920 and continued to operate as the American Ironing Machine Co. Your ironer was made before 1946, when American Ironing Machine Co. became the Simplex Division of Barlow & Seelig Manufacturing Co. Rotary ironers were popular for home use from the early 1900s to the 1940s or ‘50s, but interest faded after permanent press fabric became common in the 1960s. New rotary irons are being made and sell for high prices. Some “used” mangles sell for about $50 and others are listed for over $100.
Q: I have some china and cannot find the stamp it has anywhere. Is it real? I was wondering if you can identify it.
A: Your piece appears to have two marks: a green crown with the words “Royal Vienna” and a blue mark that resembles the shield-shaped mark, also known as a “beehive,” associated with the Vienna Imperial and Royal Porcelain Manufactory. The “beehive” mark, so-called because of its resemblance to a beehive when turned upside down, was first used in 1744. Early marks were made in red or blue underglaze or incised on porcelain pieces. After 1749, the mark was always made in blue. However, it has been copied or faked by many other makers. Many porcelain companies in Europe and Asia have made reproductions of Royal Vienna pieces, complete with a reproduced beehive mark. Despite what some online sellers may claim, authentic “beehive” porcelain from the Vienna Imperial and Royal Porcelain Manufactory is never marked with “Vienna” or “Royal Vienna.” Your piece may have been made with a Royal Vienna mold, but it is a later copy, not an authentic piece. Sometimes pieces like these are described as “Royal Vienna style.”
Q: I have a lot of paper money and coins and would like to know what they are worth.
A: It takes a specialist to determine the value of coins and paper money. A numismatics (coin collecting) club, dealer or auction house may be able to help you. Some are listed in the Kovels.com Business Directory. The American Numismatic Association, www.money.org, would be a good place to start.
TIP: Repairs on standing figures or pitchers should be made from the bottom up.