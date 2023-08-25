Before the use of electric lights, lamps were designed to cast as much light as possible. With the introduction of electric light bulbs, invented in 1879, lamps took on new forms and functions. In some cases, lampshades had to soften the light instead of amplifying or directing it.
In the early 20th century, designers created lamps with new materials and previously unseen shapes. Fulper Pottery, established in New Jersey in 1860, started its artware line, Vasekraft, about this time. Its Vasekraft lamps had pottery shades and bases decorated with Fulper’s famous glazes. The shades had inset panels of stained glass to let the light through.
These aren’t the only lamps that Fulper made, however. This parrot-shaped pottery lamp with tilted head, slightly open beak and colorful plumage was made by Fulper. It sold for $375 at an auction by Dennis Auction Service, Inc. There is a socket for a light bulb concealed in the base; the entire parrot and the top of its perch detaches and acts as the shade.
Q: I’m downsizing and am interested in selling my Wedgwood Orange Florentine demitasse and saucer collection. I checked eBay and other sites but am unable to come up with a selling price. Can you please help me out?
A: Wedgwood pottery started in Burslem, England, in 1759. Florentine pattern was designed in 1931. The ornate border with mystical dragon-like creatures was made in many different colors. Pieces were made with or without center decorations. Recent prices for Florentine demitasse sets with no center decoration range from about $20 to $48. A demitasse set with Coral border and floral center was listed for $70. Orange seems to be rarer than other colors and may sell for more. Wedgwood is still in business and currently makes Florentine in Turquoise. It also includes some Florentine accent pieces in its Renaissance collection. The company lists a Florentine Turquoise cup and saucer for $140.
Q: I am most curious as to how you can state the name “Wave Crest” was used after 1898, whilst collectors know well it was used several years before. The earliest Wave Crest had a dated paper label, before the black stamp mark or the red banner mark. Can you please advise as to why you advertise the 1898 date?
A: We apologize for any errors or confusion. You are right; the name Wave Crest was used before 1898. The 2023 Kovels’ Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide states “The name Wave Crest was used starting in 1892.” The name was registered that year. The company that made Wave Crest glass, the C.F. Monroe Company, was active before then, starting in the 1880s. Nakara, a similar art glass decorated by the same company, was made about the same time as Wave Crest, but the name was never registered. The company also decorated Kelva glass, and the name was registered in 1904. These types of glass were decorated by C.F. Monroe, but the glass itself was made by the Pairpoint Manufacturing Company. Few pieces are labeled or signed. The multiple similar types of glass, and the multiple companies involved, may have created some confusion about dates.
Q: I read your column in the Kane County Chronicle and I am curious if you can provide any information about this bedroom set. It was my mother-in-law’s set and I would approximate the purchase in the 1940s-50s. The dresser has an ornate full-size mirror. The label in a drawer has the following information: “JOERNS BROS FURNITURE, Stevens Point, Wisconsin.” I am interested in selling the set and would appreciate your giving me an idea as to its value.
A: Charles, Paul and Frederick Joerns began manufacturing furniture in 1898 in St. Paul, Minnesota. They moved to Wisconsin in the early 1900s and established a Joerns Brothers factory in Stevens Point in 1927. They were known for their bedroom and dining room furniture in the 1940s and 1950s. By the 1960s, the company was making hospital furniture. It was acquired by Sunrise Medical in the 1980s and relaunched as Joerns Healthcare in 2006. Joerns Healthcare is still active. It’s best to sell or donate furniture locally to avoid shipping costs. Furniture in excellent condition usually sells for a few hundred dollars, but the value of a piece is hard to determine without seeing it in person. A mark or label on furniture usually increases its value, and bedroom sets tend to get higher prices when sold as a unit than when the pieces are sold individually. A Joerns Bros. bedroom set consisting of a double bed, tall chest, dressing table, mirror and two nightstands sold for $500 at an auction a few years ago.
TIP: If there are two handles on a drawer, open the drawer using both handles. It lessens the strain on the joints.