Q: What is the value of a Roseville Bleeding Heart wall pocket? The back is marked “Roseville, U.S.A., 1287-8.” It’s in perfect condition with no chips, cracks or crazing.
A: Roseville Pottery Co. was founded in 1890 in Roseville, Ohio. Another plant was opened in Zanesville, Ohio, in 1898. Roseville’s “Bleeding Heart” pattern was made on blue, green or pink ground and in 48 different shapes. The number “1287” is the shape number and “8” is the size in inches. Roseville went out of business in 1954. Green Bleeding Heart wall pockets sell for $75 to $129.
Q: Are old Sears catalogs worth anything?
A: Sears, Roebuck and Co. was founded by Richard Sears and Alvah Roebuck in Chicago in 1893. Its first mail-order catalog listed watches and jewelry. By 1894, the catalog included general merchandise. The general catalog, the “Big Book,” was discontinued in 1993 but some specialty catalogs were issued after that. The “Wish Book,” the company’s Christmas catalog, was published from 1934 to 2011. A smaller version was published in 2017. Sears, Roebuck and Co. and Kmart Holding Corporation merged to become Sears Holdings Corporation in 2005. It is now owned by Transformco. Old catalogs published around 1900 or before sell for the highest prices. More recent catalogs sell for about $10 to $30. Some sell in lots for less. An original 1902 Sears catalog sold for $275. Reproductions made in 1969 sell for $10 to $20.
Q: My mom has a Furby Baby in its original box and is wondering what it could be worth and how to sell it.
A: Furby and Furby Babies are battery-operated electronic toys that can “talk.” The toys have their own language, “Furbish,” but can learn to speak English and several other languages. Furby was created by Dave Hampton and Caleb Chung. They sold the rights to the toy to Tiger Electronics Inc., which became part of Hasbro in 1998. Furby quickly became “the toy” to have and millions were sold. Furby Babies were introduced in 1999. They are smaller and know more phrases. They were made in 25 different colors. Hasbro stopped making the original toys in 2000 but has made new Emoto-Tronic Furby toys since then. Furby Babies sell today for about $20 to $40 without a box and $40 to $60 in the original box.
Q: Can you help me determine the value of my Black Knight China? I have approximately nine full place settings, along with a gravy boat, sugar bowl, serving bowls and a large platter. One of the coffee cups is cracked. There is a gold and black “Black Knight” label on the back and the dishes are also marked “Registered U.S.A., Selb Bavaria.”
A: Your dishes were imported from Selb, Bavaria, by Graham & Zenger, a New York City importer and wholesaler. The company used the “Black Knight” mark from about 1925 to 1941. Complete sets of dinnerware usually come in an even number of settings, usually eight or 12 place settings plus serving pieces. Large sets of dishes are hard to sell. You have an odd number of place settings and a damaged cup, making it harder. Dinner plates in some Black Knight patterns sell for about $10 per plate, serving pieces for more. Price depends on desirability or rarity of the pattern as well as condition. Online shops that sell Black Knight dinnerware also buy it, but you have to pack and ship it to them. You can try to sell them in a local resale shop. If only the serving pieces sell, donate the rest to a charity and get a tax deduction.
TIP: When moving, stuff glasses and cups with crumpled paper, then wrap in bubble wrap.