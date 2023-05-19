Collectibles don’t need to be utilitarian. In fact, many of today’s collectibles have a purpose that has been lost to time. For example, how often do you see a toothpick holder in use? Toothpick holders, especially from the 19th century, are miniature examples of the beauty of art glass, pottery, porcelain or silver. They often resemble tiny vases or figurines and may sell for lower prices than larger pieces by the same makers.
This porcelain toothpick holder sold at Woody Auction for $84. The auction describes it as “bag-shaped,” but it is an unusual example. Bag-shaped vessels tend to be shaped like upright bags with the opening as the neck. This one is shaped like a bag lying on its side, tied closed, with a gilt-edged “hole” as the top opening. It is decorated with painted sprays of flowers and marked with the initials “J.P.L.,” the mark of Jean Pouyat, one of the many porcelain makers in Limoges, France. There is also a complex signature of intertwined letters; likely the mark of the painter. Some porcelain factories in Limoges sold blanks, or undecorated pieces, to be painted by artists or hobbyists.
Q: Did Seth Thomas ever use a clock face for an Adamantine mantel clock that has the numbers “3” and “9” positioned sideways? I’m in the process of buying the clock but want to know if it might be a replacement clock face.
A: Seth Thomas (1785-1859) opened a clock shop in Plymouth, Connecticut, in 1813. The Seth Thomas Clock Co. was incorporated in 1853. It is no longer in business. The company made some clocks with numbers positioned like yours, with the 3 and 9 sideways, the 6 and 12 upright and the rest of the numbers at a slight angle. On some clock faces with Roman numerals, the numbers III (3) and IX (9) are sideways and the numbers between them are upside down as you face the clock. On clock faces with Arabic numerals, the numbers are “right-side up.” Seth Thomas made Adamantine mantel clocks beginning in 1882. Some clocks made between 1881 and 1918 were stamped on the back or bottom of the case with a date letter code. The year is written backward, and the letter is the month. The date code for August 1906 would be “6091 H” (H is the eighth letter of the alphabet and August is the eighth month of the year).