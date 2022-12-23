A festive crowd of about 100 parents, children, and other community members joined Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Marshall Depot Dec. 11 for the annual “Santa at the Depot” event. It was followed immediately by “Polar Express Family Movie Night,” which provided an outdoor screening of the popular film on the Depot lawn.
The holiday event, which was free of charge, was a collaboration between the volunteer Marshall Depot Board of Directors and HealthCare Express.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus drew applause and cheers from the children when they arrived. Santa Claus read “The Polar Express” story book to the children in preparation for their viewing the movie later in the evening.
Lovee Pinson, Community Marketing Manager for HealthCare Express who headed up the coordination of the “Polar Express Family Movie Night,” also took individual photos of the children with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The photos were then provided to the children and parents as a souvenir of the fun event.
Guests enjoyed refreshments of cookies, smores, hot chocolate and popcorn provided by HealthCare Express and community businesses and organizations, including Black Bird Bathouse, Marshall Hospice of East Texas, Cypress Junior Women’s Club, Oakwood House Assisted Living, and Marshall Main Street. 92.3 FM Depot radio station also provided free toy train whistles for the kids.
Donald Hocutt, vice president of the Marshall Depot Board, and his wife, Marylin Hocutt, also donated and distributed blankets as a gift to each of the guests attending the event.
There was also a drawing at the event for a free round-trip ticket for four on Amtrak from Marshall to Dallas. This trip was donated by Richard and Christina Anderson, on behalf of the Marshall Depot Board.
The winner of the drawing for the Amtrak trip was Ryann Patheal, who was attending the event as a volunteer with the Cypress Junior Women’s Club.
Patheal shared: “We are so excited we won the day trip to Dallas. We plan on taking the trip as a family during spring break for a fun day at the aquarium or zoo. We used to frequent the Depot when our girls were toddlers to see the museum, the trains passing by, and explore the old trains outside. They really enjoyed Santa at the Depot and the Polar Express Family Movie Night. They are so excited that they finally get to ride on the ‘real train’ for a trip. Thank you so much for this opportunity.”
Christina Anderson, president of the Board of Directors of the non-profit Marshall Depot Inc shared: “The Marshall Depot Board is very grateful for the excellent collaboration again this year with HealthCare Express and the other wonderful community organizations who assisted with this holiday event. The Marshall Depot is a very special place in our community, so it’s always a pleasure to have opportunities of this kind for people to visit and enjoy the treasure we have in this historic Depot and Amtrak stop.”
Anderson also expressed deep appreciation to the City of Marshall for their continued support and collaboration with regard to the Depot and she thanked them for their kind assistance during Wonderland of Lights. She also thanked the hard-working volunteers of the Marshall Depot Board.
Also, as the end of the year approaches, Anderson asked community members to kindly consider a tax-deductible donation to assist with the operation and ongoing maintenance of the historic Marshall Depot.
The Marshall Depot Inc. is a 501©(3) non-profit established in 1990 to assist the City with the restoration, operation, and maintenance of the Depot. The volunteer board raises funds, through tax-deductible donations from individuals as well grants from foundations and from governmental entities such as the City and County, to maintain the funding needed each year for the operational costs, insurance, security, maintenance, and ongoing preservation of the Marshall Depot, Amtrak stop, and T&P Railway Museum.
If you would like to make an tax-deductible donation to the Marshall Depot, you can send a check to Marshall Depot Inc, at the following address: 800 North Washington Avenue, Suite 1, Marshall, Texas 75670.
“An end-of-year tax-deductible donation to the Marshall Depot in honor of a friend, family member, or colleague makes a thoughtful Christmas gift and will also help the very worthy cause of keeping the treasured community asset of the Marshall Depot strong into the future. We appreciate our community for its support and we wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and happy holidays from the Marshall Depot Board!” Anderson said.