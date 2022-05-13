Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players are in rehearsal now for the next production, a comedy called “Laundry and Bourbon” by the late Shreveport playwright James McLure.
The performances will be Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21 in the United Missionary Baptist Church courtesy of the Collins Academy. Tickets are $15 per person and may be purchased at the door or online at www.JeffersonOperaHouseTheatrePlayers.com.
Set in Maynard, Texas in the late 60s or early 70s, the comedy features three women friends of longstanding visiting during the hot summer time. They discuss the “old” days when each was dating a high school sweetheart and the double-dates they loved. As two begin the conversation, the third friend motors up and they all have a bourbon and coke and continue their story-telling while folding laundry. From then on, it’s a hilarious mumbo-jumbo of “I did” and “I wish” as the afternoon wears on.
Playing the role of Laura, on who’s front porch they sit, is Laura Romine, a Jefferson resident who is taking her second role with the Players. As Hattie, Lisa Daye takes on this character and also directs the show. Sara Davis, a Players regular, appears in the role of Amy.
Lights and sound are being handled by Jonathan Elms, while ticket sales and hostessing is being done by theatre board president Marcia Thomas.
Refreshments of lemonade and cookies will be served immediately following the 50-minute performance in the carport area directly behind the church at no extra charge.