The first annual Boogie Woogie Fest is coming to Marshall — and will feature a bevy of musicians on the line-up.
The music festival is set for Sept. 16-17.
The newly-formed Boogie Woogie Corporation, a Texas non-profit supported by Dale Watson and Alan Loudermilk, will be celebrating the influence of Boogie Woogie with a line-up of artists including Jason D. Williams, Linda Gail Lewis, Wayne Hancock, Katie Shore, Scott Biram and Marshall’s own Dale Watson and the Lone Stars.
The first Boogie Woogie Fest is planned to be an outdoor festival-style music event from noon to dusk on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17. There will be fun for all ages.
“Our first Boogie Woogie Fest will be a great opportunity to celebrate Boogie Woogie with a day of fun and amazing music right here in Marshall,” Watson said. “The influences of Boogie Woogie can be heard in so much of the music that we hear today, and these artists will bring that to life.”
The event will be kicked off by a special performance by the students of the Marshall Fine Arts Academy, led by Elena Sleazina. A gospel performance will begin the Sunday performances. The event will be held at 511 N. Washington Ave. in Marshall, in the lot behind the Coca Cola building. Food trucks, non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, and merchandise from the artists and local vendors will be available for purchase.
The mission of Boogie Woogie Corporation is to celebrate Boogie Woogie music and its influences throughout a wide range of musical styles and genres by way of performances and education.
“Marshall and the surrounding areas have played a vital but largely under-appreciated role in the evolution of many of the styles of music that are so popular today throughout the world,” Alan Loudermilk added. “We want people from all over to learn about the rich musical heritage of this area, and have a great time in the process.”
Boogie Woogie is a style of blues music traditionally described as using a piano like a drum, or to make the piano sound like a drum or like a train. It is well known as a large influence to the current genres of Rock n’ Roll, gospel, country western music and more.
The credit for the creation of Boogie Woogie music is given exclusively to Black former slaves, who after finding freedom in the 1870s, brought their traditional drum-centric style of music to the new instruments that were previously unavailable to them.
The influence of the growing industrial railway system during the same time was an incredibly important influence as well to the Black musicians, who historians said worked to replicate the sounds of the trains through the piano music.
Additional information and updates on the festival will be available on the company’s website, boogiewoogie.org. Anyone with interest in supporting the Boogie Woogie Fest, including music lovers, vendors and sponsors, can send requests via email to info@boogiewoogie.org.